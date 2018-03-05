AMC

The Walking Dead is back and now that it got Carl’s emotional death out of the way in one extended 82-minute episode, we can get back to that All Out War that was starting to go very bad for Rick & Co. The show continues to try new things, breaking the story up into six character viewpoints and giving us just enough info from one to start piecing together what’s about to happen in the others. None of it adds up to anything good for the Junkyard Gang.

But first, to Rick and Michonne…

Chandler Riggs' name isn't in the credits for the first time since the show started. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/65Dr8uH1go — Chicharita. (@Woahh_Jennifer) March 5, 2018

Rick: I need to talk to Jadis

Michonne and the entire WD fandom: 👇#TWD #TheWalkingDead #TWDfamily pic.twitter.com/QAZiUMLOUj — The Girl Has No Name (@_flicked_switch) March 5, 2018

Can't keep getting caught by the trash people if you don't keep going to their base #TWD #TheWalkingDead #demdeadz pic.twitter.com/k9fdubHK2N — Ty Rushing (@SCJTRush) March 5, 2018

Meanwhile back at the Sanctuary, things seem to be disintegrating quickly between Simon and Negan, with Negan being the humanitarian trying to keep all the communities that attacked them from being purged.