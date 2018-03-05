The Junkyard Gang Really Ground People’s Gears On This Week’s ‘The Walking Dead’

The Walking Dead is back and now that it got Carl’s emotional death out of the way in one extended 82-minute episode, we can get back to that All Out War that was starting to go very bad for Rick & Co. The show continues to try new things, breaking the story up into six character viewpoints and giving us just enough info from one to start piecing together what’s about to happen in the others. None of it adds up to anything good for the Junkyard Gang.

But first, to Rick and Michonne…

Meanwhile back at the Sanctuary, things seem to be disintegrating quickly between Simon and Negan, with Negan being the humanitarian trying to keep all the communities that attacked them from being purged.

