‘The Walking Dead’ Confronts A Make-Or-Break Season With Its Season 9 Trailer

#The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
07.20.18

AMC

With declining ratings, the upcoming loss of its main character, the recent loss of Carl Grimes, and the reduced role of Lauren Cohan (and possible departure of Danai Gurira after next season), The Walking Dead faces possibly its most difficult season. The series not only hopes to hang on to its existing fanbase, but build upon it while losing some of what has made it so popular for eight years.

New showrunner Angela Kang — already down a man in Morgan Jones, who left for Fear the Walking Dead — has a number of challenges ahead of her. Not only does she have to transition out of the All-Out War — which has dominated The Walking Dead for more than two seasons — but she has to find a way to successfully write out Andrew Lincoln without alienating fans and figure out how Negan will fit into this new puzzle. She has to do so in the wake of Alexandria’s destruction, and while Maggie rebuilds The Kingdom not as an allying community but as potentially an oppositional force to Alexandria.

