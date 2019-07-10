Three Leads Have Been Cast In The New ‘The Walking Dead’ Spin-Off

Getty Image

Although Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead comics have ended, Scott Gimple’s The Walking Dead universe on AMC continues to expand, despite what some may feel was an ominous warning from Kirkman about the series’ expiration date. Storylines are beginning to connect Fear the Walking Dead with not only the parent series, but potentially the Rick Grimes’ movies, as well.

The other major piece of that The Walking Dead universe is the as-yet unnamed spin-off, which is currently in production in Virginia. Today, Variety announced the casting of three of the show’s leads — Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, and Hal Cumpston — who are all new to The Walking Dead universe.

The series focus is on the first generation of kids to come of age in the zombie apocalypse, and Mansour (Madam Secretary, Unfiltered: Dark Web) will play a character described as a “good-natured rule breaker who lives for today.” Cantu, who has done mostly voice work in kids shows but has also appeared on The Good Place, will play a character described as a friendly old soul. Meanwhile, Cumpston is said to play a shy loner who is big for his age and scares some other kids. He’s an Australian actor.

The spin-off will center on two female leads, Mansour and as-yet unnamed second female lead. It’s possible that the other lead could come from The Walking Dead (Caitlin Fleming’s Judith) or Fear the Walking Dead (Alexa Nisenson’s Charlie or Bailey Gavulic’s Annie).

To be honest, however, I liked this spin-off idea a lot more before Fear began to turn its focus toward kids in the fifth season of the series. The presence of the kids gives it a lighter tone, more akin to a YA zombie series. It’s unclear if longtime writer and producer on The Walking Dead, Matt Negrete — who will serve as showrunner on the spin-off — plans to go in that direction.

The Walking Dead will return in October. This new spin-off will launch in 2020.

Source: Variety