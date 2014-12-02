‘The Walking Dead’ Spin-Off Adds Two Cast Members And Gets A New Title

With the midseason finale of The Walking Dead having wrapped, and AMC still searching for it’s next big hit after a series of underperforming dramas, the network is turning its focus back on the Walking Dead companion series (and, of course, the Breaking Bad spin-off, Better Call Saul).
A few months ago, we told you everything we know so far about The Walking Dead spin-off, but now we have an actual title for the series: Cobalt. That’s the working title, or so says Deadline.
Meanwhile, Cobalt has also hired its first two cast members, Frank Dillane and Alycia Debnam Carey. We also know that the companion series — which will take place in the same universe, but in a completely different location as Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead — will center on a male divorced teacher and a female guidance counselor. Dillane will play the guidance counselor’s son, who has battled a drug addiction, and Carey will play her ambitious daughter. Dillane (son of Stephen Dillane) is best known for his role as Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Alycia Debnam Carey was in Into the Storm earlier this year.
Adam Davidson will direct the pilot. Dave Erickson will serve as showrunner.
