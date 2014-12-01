‘The Walking Dead’s Facebook Page Published A Major Finale Spoiler, And Fans Are Pissed

Do not read if you haven’t watched tonight’s The Walking Dead finale
So, remember that major thing that happened in “Coda”? Probably not if you’re on the west coast or don’t watch The Walking Dead live, which is A LOT of people. You guys haven’t watched it yet. Here’s another thing you (hopefully) didn’t see, this time on the show’s Facebook page:
Needless to say, if spoilers are revealed, Walking Dead fans riot.
In other words…
Boo fucking hoo
These people have no idea what real tragedy is. I bet they’ve never had a yellow bar go missing during rivebrog.
This makes me so happy.
Agreed.
Any douchebag who describes this as “disgusting” deserves this sort of thing. Once a week preferably.
I was gonna be mildly upset for people who got spoiled, thinking “yeah, that sucks, they want people to be all social media active, then they spoil them”….
Then I read it was West coast people. Fuck ’em, they should know better. I watched it an hour or two behind, making dinner and such, and I knew better than to check my phone or Internet until after. That’s entry level shit.
Some West Coast folks have service that airs the East Coast feed. I just learned this tonight. Gah.
Yup. U-verse gives me the show at 6pm PST. Nice!
They did the same thing with Mad Men for the mid finale.
I’m at work for 85 hours STRAIGHT. I shouldn’t have to sequester myself off from the rest of the world so my favorite show doesn’t get spoiled for me. This was incredibly fucking stupid of the page runner.
You know Facebook isn’t the only place to post stuff like this right? The entire web erupts over shit like this, even Yahoos home page can be risky. Your best bet is sticking to sports news sites or you’ll end up pissed off at someone at some point on nights like these.
If you’re bored at work and want to avoid spoilers, read a fucking book.
I didn’t see this in my feed…
Thanks to my near-total avoidance of Facebook and two small children, I don’t even know what season this show is on!
If TV spoilers are that big of a deal to you, stay the hell off Facebook and Twitter for a few hours. This isn’t a hard puzzle to solve
I’m at work for 85 hours! I shouldn’t have to stay off facebook for 35 hours until I get off work to avoid spoilers. That’s ridiculously illogical. People keep saying it and it sounds more stupid every time I read it!
That’s some kickass overtime you got logged!
If you dont want to stay off facebook for 35 hours, why not unfollow amc?
& is your life really so mundane that you cannot stay off facebook for 35 fucking hours?
“This is disgusting”
You really needed quotes for that?
I’m at work for 85 hours straight. No, I’m not going to stay off of facebook when I’m bored at work, you raging moron. Yes, my JOB is mundane, hence the facebook helping. Fucking idiots. -_-
Also, I had The Walking Dead liked on facebook because SPOILERS…….. I’M A FAN OF THE SHOW!!! *GASP* I’ve unliked it now. Clearly the page is run by a complete fucking assclown.
@Snowball V This. It’s also why I don’t follow shows on Facebook or Twitter. Once an episode airs, the chimp running the account WILL post about the episode right away.
@PestilentAura-how many hours do you work again? Also if you have alot of down time at work im guessing you dont need to be working for…wait how many hours STRAIGHT was it again?
There are several shows that I’ve watched and enjoyed for years without ever even thinking about following them on Facebook or Twitter. Have I been doing it wrong all this time?
@downtownpoundtown I think it was 17 hours straight
@downtownpoundtown Take it easy. PestilentAura has worked 143 hours this week.
I’ve been at work for 193 days now. If I could just keep my stupid ass off of Facebook, I could have gone home 192 days ago.
Why would they kill the hot chick? Couldn’t they spare one of the 18 other dudes in that ensemble of a group?
Maggie and Rosita still there, still “hot chicks”
if you are watching twd for hot babes you are probably a pretty odd dude.
Yeah, they could have posted this after the west coast feed had fucking aired!
Douche canoe, I’ll need to remember that one.
LMAO the thumbnail for this article in my RSS feed also showed the spoiler so THANKS UPROXX YOU CUNTS FOR SPOILING THE SHOW FOR ME WHILE IM OUT OF THE COUNTRY UNFOLLOWED
Considering TWD is an immensely popular show with a worldwide audience (I’m in the UK and the finale doesn’t air til tonight) this was a boneheaded move. Although having said that, this is exactly the sort of thing the term ‘first world problem’ was invented for so people crying about this shit need to take a long hard look at themselves. It won’t ruin my enjoyment of the show.
True enough. Watching the episode will ruin your enjoyment of the show.
Because it sucked.
@Arrogant Bastard I wouldn’t say it sucked, but it was very… Underwhelming. Beth was killed, but that was the only notable development.
This implies that people give a rat’s ass about Beth which is HILARIOUS.
Right? Most useless member of the group next to Judith.
These are the two things I hate the most about facebook
1) unnecessary spoilers
and
2) using words such as “disgusting” to describe something that is merely annoying
Having said that, to the people saying “well don’t go on social media, blah, blah, blah”, I’ll tell you the same thing I told my cousin’s wife when 2 minutes after the show her status was “Opie’s dead!!!!”
Get Fucked.
[33.media.tumblr.com]
Kind of surprised AMC didn’t spoil the episode as it was airing.
I’m trying to think of a reason I would ever want to follow a TV show on Facebook. “Gee, I wonder how Mad Men is feeling today. Time to check their status!”
I see both sides here. Yeah it was pretty dumb to post the image that early, but really, so what? It’s a mild inconvenience at worst.
“douche canoe” may be my new favorite insult.
East Coast > West Coast. Period.
Yeah, let me know how that cold and snow treats you :)
The Walking Dead turned into garbage anyway. I checked out after season 3 but everyone I know who still watches and enjoys the show are the same people that love anything.
congratulations. you are obviously better than them.
Who cares if they released that picture? Just watch the show live or online.
The people on the west coast cared. They had not been given the opportunity to watch it live yet.
if you live on the west coast & dont get east coast channels, you might want to switch from Time Warner.
There is a general unspoken rule: If you haven’t seen your show when it first aired, AVOID SOCIAL MEDIA AT ALL COSTS. Come on, guys! You did it to yourselves!
I meant to say I can believe coda died.. I’m starting to hate this show.. Say what u want be I actually cried when i seen that coda died.. And I know it’s just a show but that part got me thinking..
i love the walking dead but my sisters dont understand y