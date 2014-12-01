‘The Walking Dead’s Facebook Page Published A Major Finale Spoiler, And Fans Are Pissed

Do not read if you haven’t watched tonight’s The Walking Dead finale

So, remember that major thing that happened in “Coda”? Probably not if you’re on the west coast or don’t watch The Walking Dead live, which is A LOT of people. You guys haven’t watched it yet. Here’s another thing you (hopefully) didn’t see, this time on the show’s Facebook page:

Needless to say, if spoilers are revealed, Walking Dead fans riot.

In other words…

