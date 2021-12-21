The Witcher season 2 was not only a banger (in both a literal and figurative sense) but also contained a special treat for those who binged hard, right through the season finale: a teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin. This is prequel series, so we won’t see Geralt or Jaskier or Yennifer or Ciri. Heck, this series takes place so far in the past that there’s not even a swaggery Vesemir in sight. We do, however, see a pre-Witcher world, which appears to be exclusively populated by Elves, and this six-part limited series shall lead up to the creation of the first Witcher in novelist Andrzej Sapkowski’s world.

Netflix released a list of characters, which reveals that the prequel will have a sense of humor on its hands, much like the O.G. series. “Uthrok One-Nut,” who will be portrayed by Dylan Moran. We don’t get to know him in this trailer, but I’m guessing that the ghost of Sons Of Anarchy‘s Half Sack Eps would like a word. In addition, the cast includes Sophia Brown (Éile), Jacob Collins Levy (Eredin), Michelle Yeoh (Scían), Laurence O’Fuarain (Fjall), Mirren Mack (Merwyn), Lenny Henry (Balor), Lizzie Annis (Zacaré), Huw Novelli (Callan “Brother Death”), and more. From the series logline:

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal in “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

This story takes place 1,200 years before we first meet Grumpy Geralt of Rivia. Press materials point toward the “Conjunction of the Spheres” being the time when “the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.” It sure sounds like there are so many monsters running amuck that the Elves or Men banded together to create those mutant, monster-slaying Witchers. If that’s how things go down, it sure adds some interesting shading to the Elve-animosity that we later see in the flagship series.

Look for The Witcher: Blood Origin to debut in 2022.