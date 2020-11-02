In a new video released on Halloween, Netflix’s The Witcher gives fans a brief glimpse of a few new monsters who will rear their (multiple) heads in Season 2. At first glance, the feature titled “Geralt’s Monster Mash” seems to be just a montage of creatures that Henry Cavill‘s white-haired Witcher dispensed with in the first season, but the video’s Instagram caption promises there’s more to it than that. “This is not a trick,” it reads, “there are two treats to be found here.”

Tucked into the video is a shot of Geralt saying, “I’ll take what I’m owed,” which is quickly followed by what looks like some sort of clawed spider monstrosity with a human eyeball. After that, three skeleton banshees pop up in the short clip, and they’re going to look very familiar to anyone’s who played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt video game. Naturally, Geralt will find some clever way to take these creatures out, but not before getting his ass handed to him a few times, which is all part of the monster-hunting fun of the hit Netflix series.

While The Witcher doesn’t have a specific release date yet, production is still on track for a 2021 release date despite experiencing setbacks from the pandemic. But what we do have is an official synopsis of where the story will find Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer as their paths begin to collide:

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

For you bookworms out there, Season 2 will draw heavily from “Blood of Elves,” the first The Witcher novel that kicks off the epic saga that will unfold across the Netflix series.