If you’re already thinking about putting together your Best TV Shows of 2021 list, it’s best to wait until December 17. That’s when The Witcher returns to Netflix after a two-year break. If season two is even half as good as season one (which you should absolutely rewatch), it’ll deserve year-end consideration.

Ahead of the full season drop, Netflix has released a new teaser that focuses on Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). Those crazy kids went through a lot over the course of eight episodes, including Geralt making a wish to save her life and everyone’s favorite traveling bard, Jaskier, calling her a “very sexy but insane witch.” The season ended with Yennefer unleashing fiery hell at the Battle of Sodden Hill and Geralt finally meeting Ciri. Geralt’s “focus” is on Ciri in season two, as Cavill explained at WitcherCon, but he called “the loss of Yennefer [a] great blow for Geralt, and it’s something which he buries deep.” I’m sure he’ll handle it with emotional maturity. Or by killing some dudes with a sword. One of the two.

You can watch the teaser above. From the official synopsis for season two:

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

For more The Witcher, check out the prequel film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.