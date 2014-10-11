Report: The Women Of ‘SNL’ Are Pretty Pissed About The New Weekend Update Change

UPDATE: Those Latest ‘SNL’ Rumors Aren’t True After All
It seems like Michael Che isn’t making any friends on Saturday Night Live after his Weekend Update appointment. According to sources, the ladies of the sketch comedy show aren’t too happy with the all male news desk change. Before the current season aired, the show announced that cast member Cecily Strong would be replaced by newcomer and former Daily Show correspondent Michael Che. Colin Jost got to keep his seat which meant it would be the first time in the show’s history that the long-running news segment would feature two male anchors. And that’s just not sitting well with the women on set.
A source told the NY Daily News that some members of the cast including relative newcomer Sasheer Zamata have been vocal about their disapproval of Lorne Michaels decision:
She was saying that it’s bull—- that in 2014 there would be two males and no women in such a prominent position on the show. She said that there should be at least one man and one woman or, if anything, two women. She was incredulous about it. It’s obviously something that she feels very passionately about. She said they think it’s unfair.
This isn’t the first time two members of the same sex have anchored the desk. In 2004 Amy Poehler and Tina Fey were drafted to man the show’s popular segment. But it seems like the bigger issue with Che and Jost, unlike Poehler and Fey, is the reason for their appointment. Back when the change-up was first announced, Michaels gave the reason for Strong’s replacement as a chemistry issue. Che and Jost both worked together as two of the show’s top writers so when it was obvious the segment needed a pick-me-up, Che was called in for the job:
Michael is a strong writer, and he’s really funny. It’s always difficult to make changes and make ‘Update’ different from what’s gone before. It struggled to find an identity last season… because what had come before had been pretty brilliant.
While Che for his part has done arguably well in the first couple episodes of this season, getting rid of one of the show’s strongest female comedians on its most recognized segment didn’t sit well with the ladies of the cast or fans of the comedy series.
I guess we’ll just have to wait until next season for SNL to wise up.
“or, if anything, two women”
So its OK to have two women but not two men
Gimme a fucking break
+ penis
Exactly.
She’s an idiot, pretending it’s totally different.
Equality for some women seems to mean preferential treatment. Not saying it’s all of them, but seriously, how is 2 women more “equal” than 2 men?
I’m not a big fan of dummies who throw around “feminazis” and that shit attitude toward women….
But that was, indeed, a pretty fucking stupid thing for her to say.
This is Lena Dunham level idiocy.
I shudder to think what the headline would have been if someone was clamouring for two men,
@blackhawksfan I don’t think it’d have been a story because that’s what we’ve got. No need to clamor for it.
Silly me:
“A nice lady named Jane Curtin thinks she can fill your gigantic shoes in your former news assignment? Remind her she’s a woman — A WOMAN! — and that her gender has no place making others laugh.”
Silly me. Nothing to see here.
@blackhawksfan From the Chevy Chase article? I’m confused what you’re going for? I’m saying this would not exist if someone were clamoring for two men to host because two men already host it.
It is as simple as that. No hidden meaning, no bigger picture. I’m confused because it seems like you’re saying it’d be different or that it’d have a different slant.
@aRobertsg I don’t get your confusion. Chase made a comment that women shouldn’t work the update desk, UPROXX is still ripping him even though the comment was made 30 years ago. When a female cast member says that two women on the panel would be fine but two men is unacceptable, Uproxx treats it as a sidenote.
I don’t know what the appropriate reaction is but I would assume the reactions to the two situations would be similar.
@blackhawksfan That clears it up for me a bit, but I don’t consider those the same situation. I think her quote is misguided and silly, but she’s not habitually an asshole like Chase.
And I also think that in his case, it’s solely about him being a complete jerk to everyone. Not just SNL and not just about Weekend Update. If she went and attacked Che or Jost in that manner, I think some outrage would be warranted and she’d probably get canned from the show. She might still get canned for this since her name is the only one to come out in that Daily News article.
Wait, so it’s like porn? Cool…
Do you think Chase’s stance has changed in 30 years?
I just want to throw some support towards Michael Che. He’s pretty great. I still don’t like Colin Jost. Even if I hear he owns a white tiger and feeds the homeless on Sunday mornings.
What if he feeds the homeless TO his white tiger on Sunday Mornings? Will you like him then? Because I will.
That would help, but my damn him in the eyes of the mainstream public. It’s a catch-22.
This. Let’s just make it perfectly clear here that Michael Che isn’t the issue here.
I hated Cecily and Jost last season on WU. This yr Che and Jost are growing on me a bit. And although I’m a fan of Zasheer, she needs to stfu. I loved Poehler and Fey there together and if the show has two women who are that funny again go for it, but they don’t. She just got on snl she probably won’t be there long. It’s not some kinda woman hating decision.
Actually cecily makes me laugh the least on the show her sketches aren’t funny to me at all. Now McKinnon that is one funny mf’er.
Remember when we judged comedy based on if it was funny instead of if it was performed while having a penis? I do. I think it was a Tuesday.
My man! I’m not mad because it’s two men or two women or two pan-sexual Mexican snails…I’m mad because the comedy is bad.
“She said that there should be at least one man and one woman or, if anything, two women.”
How the fuck does that make any sense?
Because she is like a lot of people who can’t tell the difference between hypocrisy and equality.
Seriously? One of the most famous update duos (fet and poehler) were both female. So if we don’t have females ever again we are TOTES sexist. This is like buzzfeed level misguided feminism.
Your typo has me daydreaming about a Boba Fett-Amy Poehler hosting duo. Thank you for this.
Sasheer Zamata must not remember the many women who hosted Weekend Update before Cecily Strong. It’s what made Tina Fey famous. Jane Curtin took over the job in Season 2. Women have always been a part of Weekend Update. You’re reaching pretty far if you’re trying to claim Weekend Update has been unfair to women.
But you know what Weekend Update hasn’t had before? A black host. Hence Michael Che. Let’s not ruin this moment of inclusion by making ludicrous accusations of sexism.
“Feminist” and “Humor” seem conflicting.
The irony in promoting a black man to having a lead position on the show and an uproar because “he’s a male”
Seriously, like others have said, it should be about comedy, not quotas. If he has chemistry with Jost, and they write together, and work well together, let them run with it.
As many have pointed out, if they were going to make a change it *should* have been Jost and not Strong who was bumped. However, he’s the head writer, so he got to keep the job because of how frequently the head writer does Update. Honestly, I like having Cecily as a correspondent like “Girl at a Party…” because she is strong with character work.
I think Che has been very funny through two episodes and I look forward to more of him. However, I am kind of incredulous how people have to keep finding new angles to complain about SNL. Che becomes the first black Weekend Update anchor, which based on the uproar about not having black women on the show last year, you would assume would have been applauded. However, since he is a dude, it’s another “controversy.”
As for Sasheer’s comments: agree that it’s hypocritical to say two women should be doing Update when that has been done before and the two men thing hasn’t. For the record, the 6 cast members with the longest tenures behind the Weekend Update desk have been equally divided between men and women at 3 each (Meyers, Miller, Fallon for men, Fey, Curtin, Poehler for women).
Long post short: If the powers that be think Jost and Che are the right fit for Update, let them do it. The bottom line should be who is funniest, and not “Do we have the right pairing that is least offensive to most people?”
Why should the head writer get one of yhe slots though? It’s not like it has always been that way. That just started when Tina Fey joined Fallon I think, which isnt that long ago considering the life of the show?
Leads to a bigger question, should the head writer of one of the worst seasons in recent memory have been brought back at all?
So she had a choice between playing the NOW card and the NAACP card.
The real offense in all of this is Jessica linking to Gawker. That places makes The Daily Mirror look like a paragon of journalism.
On one hand, there really shouldn’t be a quota. It’s not like there has been a dearth of female anchors on Weekend Update in the last decade, this isn’t like the long dry spell they had in the ’80s and ’90s.
On the other hand, Colin Jost sucks.
I can agree that this is a non-issue, but i don’t think the head writer should just automatically get the spot like it’s a normal thing. They certainly turned out well for a stretch with Tina Fey, but I never enjoyed it when Seth Meyers did it. And then you have almost 30 years where the head writer just stayed the head writer.
I hope Jost comes into it a bit, but I don’t like what I’ve seen so far. The most outrageous thing she mentioned was Michael Che in a negative light, which I don’t get.
I could go with that. I think he’ll be great once he gets comfortable.
Can there be an uproar that the show just isn’t very good?
You must not read the weekly recaps. It’s nothing but.
It has been pretty average so far this year. They should probably fire the head writer.
Two episodes isn’t really worth saying “So far this year.”
it’s shit like this that gives feminism a bad name. a spot of WU shouldn’t be reserved for anyone but the person who is funniest. sounds like the tradition that needs to be tossed is keeping the head writer on there automatically.
i’ve been a fan of che since i saw him on bunk (great show, RIP), glad to see he’s finally making it
Am I the only one who finds Jost to be miserably wooden? Is he funny? Forget about all the gender and race stuff. Does this bland slice of neutral belong in the chair?
It is unanimously considered that Jost is seven ways of awful.
Che has been great. Jost remains truly awful. Che and Strong together might be great.
I’m a Brit and my knowledge of US comedians is limited to SNL and The Daily Show so I wanted Jessica Williams to get the Weekend Update gig.
Don’t worry, SNL people… I think you’re ALL unfunny.
Them getting rid of Strong had nothing to do with her being a female. It was all about Jost being a head writer and Michaels not wanting it to look like he made a bad choice putting him in the chair last season. I think Strong was the better anchor for weekend update but anyone that thinks they got rid of her because they wanted two males in the segment need to pull their heads out of their asses. Females have been running SNL since Will Ferrell left. I got behind the claims that black females were getting screwed over on the show but this is coming off as female cast members wanting special treatment because its 2014.
Jost has been better so far in this short season, but he still sucks. Must be nice being the head writer…
I’ll give it a few more weeks before I start to get into “Internet Commenter” mode. Whatever their gender is shouldn’t matter, the best people for the format should be who is sitting at the Weekend Update desk.
(And yes, I’m still willing to give it a little more time to see how the chemistry turns out but if I had make a call right now they totally got rid of the wrong person.)
I’ve got no problem with two men or two women occupying the desk. What bothers me is that Cecily was removed. This new team would’ve been a fine successor a couple years from now when Strong leaves and goes to Hollywood, but dropping her while she’s still a cast member seems like a huge insult. And of course she was better in that seat than Jost is likely to ever be.
When Strong posted that blurb to her Instagram about how she “gets to be on Weekend Update in a looser, funnier way” seems to be taking effect. I thought her ‘Girl You Don’t Want to Talk To’ (or whatever) was pretty entertaining.
And I like Che. Jost seems to be relegated to an Ed Sullivan type where he just MCs between the Che’s routine and the featured players. I still don’t like him, though.
I know W.U. provides a great spotlight career wise – but the ‘anchors’ don’t appear in many other sketches and I always find Cecily’s various sketch work really good.
So, I’m happy for me about change.. Sure, Cecily (and other women) might prefer her at the Update desk.. but I like her character work and my enjoyment is what’s important here. Me.
It used to be SNL would generate buzz and create talent that would go on to nice careers after SNL. Can anyone tell me the last big name to come out of SNL and how many years ago it was? It used to be SNL was a must watch because lines from their various skits would be office buzz on Monday. I work in an office with close to 900 people, ages 20 to 70 (give or take) and I don’t think any of them watch SNL, care that is on, or even know it is still on the air. So, an article like who is at the update desk really affects a minuscule amount of people and viewers – in short, SNL has become irrelevant and what happens on it of no importance. It is a zombie – dead but still shuffling and shambling about in a vague, macabre simulation of being alive.
I especially love the Tweet which goes “her feminist humor was timely and often funny as hell”. I just find that statement amusing. When you’re stretching to compliment humor you use strained platitudes like ” timely” because if it was FUNNY you’d simply say as much. And “often funny as hell” strikes me as peculiar because it puts a timestamp in front of the degree to which she was funny or, again, one would just say “was funny” and leave it at that. The decision to note the frequency with which the found her funny indicates to me that they are pleading the case for someone bordering on even odds – funny vs not funny – which has me thinking that’s probably closer to the reason why she doesn’t have the job anymore.
Just put Beck Bennett on WU by himself. I think he would do well and plsy the perfect straight man to the wacky characters
Weekend Update has gotten an inordinate amount of attention over the last 15 years because Tina Fey became a breakout star, and since the Daily Show became huge, SNL’s own ‘fake news’ got a lot more attention and was suddenly expected to be more topical.
As a result, the SNL Update anchor’s job has risen in prominence even though it’s still the same gig — just read a few jokes and act as the straight man to the wacky side characters. This shouldn’t be seen as a vehicle for a late night talk show since it shouldn’t be that hard a job to cast, so I don’t know why they have to settle for the charisma-free head writer.
The standup-background people should have no trouble telling jokes, and the sketch-comedy people can just take on a persona for their ‘news anchor character.’ This isn’t a new concept for Update — Curtin, Nealon, Aykroyd, etc. all played parodies of newscasters rather than being ‘themselves.’
Just from the current cast alone, it strikes me that Che, Strong, Bayer, Moynihan, Bennett and Mooney would all work as Update anchors in various male/female combinations. (Bennett and Mooney only in character version, perhaps, with Bennett as the serious one and Mooney as the unprepared one….basically a modern version of SCTV’s Floyd Robertson and Earl Camembert.) Or, have Che and Leslie Jones do it as a tandem just to blow America’s mind.
This is a fun nothingness of an article. First, the title says “women” and then only lists one “Woman”. The only source is a tabloid built for controversy and the three linked tweets aren’t even of people connected to the show.
But I’ve enjoyed reading everyone jump at a chance to hate Sasheer so quickly, as I assume thats been swelling beneath the surface for many of you for a long time. Keep hate strong, y’all!
Sasheer’s comments are misguided, especially the “it should be one woman or two” stance. But Jost sucks and now that we see what the head writer does with update, you understand why the show overall has been lacking..
What I don’t get is why the head writer NEEDS to be an update anchor? Only Fey and Meyers pulled this double duty before. Frankly, as much as I enjoy Che, I think his style right now still falls in the same vein of what they’ve been doing since Fey and Fallon.
I like the idea of Beck Bennett, I think if he played it the way he does those ATT ads or maybe kind of like a pompous Colbert type, that would be far more interesting.
SNL just needs to stop promoting writers to cast members. Writers WRITE, most of them aren’t necessarily good at acting. That’s why so many of the current cast members suck, they started out as writers or little-known comedians. It’s not just this, other recent additions to the cast have been kicked off after one season because they’re terrible, Michaels isn’t putting enough thought into who he puts on the cast. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with two male cast members, but in this case Colin and Michael have similar characters they don’t play off of each other very well, unlike say Tina and Amy.
I’m not necessarily against writers getting promoted to the cast — Sudeikis started on SNL as a writer, and I think Forte was first hired as just a writer. Heck, even Chevy Chase was originally only supposed to be a writer when he signed his first contract with SNL, that’s what allowed him to leave after only a year.
What I’m against is writers getting promoted to the Update job because now it seems to be “the head writer’s job.” Fey got to do Update kind of outta nowhere after they saw how much chemistry she and Fallon had. Meyers got the job because he had chemistry with Poehler, and he was a cast member anyway who probably didn’t want to totally transition to writing. I was never that big a fan of Meyers on WU but I have much better appreciation of him after seeing an actual stiff like Jost.