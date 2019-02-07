ABC

Who doesn’t love a stark, sock-to-the-solar-plexus reminder that you’re old? The Wonder Years’ main trio had a lunch reunion today, and to prove it, they took a group selfie and posted it on Twitter. They were smiling. That’s nice, but you know what’s less nice? The fact that when the classic coming-of-age dramedy debuted in January of 1988, it was looking back on 1968 — a whopping 20 years before. We are now just over 31 years removed from the Wonder Years premiere episode.

But ignore that for now! It’s legit lovely that Kevin Arnold, Winnie Cooper, and Paul Pfeiffer — that is Fred Savage, Danica McKellar, and Josh Saviano — met up, presumably talked about the good old days (perhaps they brought up that episode where Kevin’s ex leaks all his bitchy comments about everyone in school?), and then did their best to, as they said back during the Vietnam War era, “break the internet.”

I got to see these guys for lunch yesterday – it was so much fun to catch up and hear how their beautiful families are doing! ❤ And yes, @joshsaviano, I totally agree – *you guys* are like family… I mean, we DID grow up together, after all. 😍 #memories #TheWonderYears pic.twitter.com/X1xVjVSs6T — Danica McKellar (@danicamckellar) February 6, 2019

Apart from offering cold, hard proof that Paul Daviano did not, as per one of the stranger urban legends, grow up to become Marilyn Manson, the photo let McKellar gush like mad. “I got to see these guys for lunch yesterday – it was so much fun to catch up and hear how their beautiful families are doing!” she wrote. “And yes, @joshsaviano, I totally agree – *you guys* are like family… I mean, we DID grow up together, after all.”