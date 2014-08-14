The World’s Smallest Woman Will Appear On ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’

I don’t know of any other showrunner in the history of television who gets off on dropping spoilers as much as Ryan Murphy does. We haven’t even gotten so much as a teaser trailer for American Horror Story: Freak Show, and yet we already know at least half of the cast (and one likely recurring character) through a conspicuously leaked call sheet, had most of those casting rumors confirmed via ComicCon, and that the season’s big bad will be a scary clown (not to mention, which actor is playing that clown). Hell, Murphy was even the first to leak the name of the season itself.

Now Ryan Murphy has revealed via Twitter that they’ve acquired the world’s smallest woman, Jyoti Amge, who will be joining the cast of Freak Show.

https://twitter.com/MrRPMurphy/status/499674112714108928

According to Wikipedia, Amge hails from Nagpur, India, and was officially named the world’s smallest woman by the Guinness Book of Worlds Records on her 18th birthday in 2011. She clocks in at just 2’6, having been born with a growth anomaly called achondroplasia. Amge was previously featured in a 2009 documentary and has since appeared on a few Indian reality shows as well as an episode of Chelsea Lately — because we all know how hysterical Chelsea Handler thinks midgets are.

So, it looks like Ryan Murphy is getting real live “freaks” for his Freak Show. This guy is definitely not messing around this season.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)