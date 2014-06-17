The Worst Human Ever Is Spoiling ‘Game Of Thrones’ For Women On Tinder

Ladies, I’m sorry, but there’s a monster out there named Bread Foster, and he’s spoiling Game of Thrones on Tinder. Why? “I realized there is an unspoiled market of screwing with people on that site.” I’d say he’s a real-life Joffrey, but no one ruined Game of Thrones for Joffrey (or else he probably would have done a few things differently). He’s something worse: he’s a book reader. THE HORROR.
As always, the post is dark, and full of spoilers.
Some took it better than others.
The lesson learned here is: everyone on Tinder is awful.
Those spoilers were weak as fuck, one of which isn’t even true. 2/10 needs to troll harder.
AGREED
Some men just want to watch the world burn. Also, Whammy!
The worst human ever?
Please. He’s terrible at even being shitty.
At first I thought this was going to be how hard Lena Headley trolled book readers with her twitter.
Same. Kind of lame to be calling out this jabroni while also publishing posts that draw more attention to her spoiling and trolling of viewers/ book readers.
Not that I have a problem with Lena Headey, or what she does. Just saying.
What a child.
Wow, I’ve had drinks with this guy on several occasions. I think Vince may have done a stand up show with him once, if I’m remembering correctly.
“ur like season one jamie and I bet u fuck your sister”
Destroyed.
The internet has really lowered it’s minimum standards to what constitutes “destroying” or a “burn” these days. Must be the economy.
You haven’t seen his sister…..
It just made me laugh is all. For Tinder, that’s about all I can hope for.
nah that guy has it right.
book readers over tv viewers forever.
the girl with the pink hair is a keeper!
His name is “Bread Foster”?
Is that because he’s twice as bananas as any of the other wacky Tinder pranksters?
This guy is an amateur.
please do not disrespect the series with your stupid comments
But that’s not my name!
I like this guy.
LOL “You’re a monster of the worst kind” for spoiling a TV show.
Also worst human being ever ugh sure… right up there with Donald Sterling.
/empty-headed
I kind of want to know when Jezebel will equate this with sexual assault.
Annelise is a keeper.