The Worst Human Ever Is Spoiling ‘Game Of Thrones’ For Women On Tinder

Ladies, I’m sorry, but there’s a monster out there named Bread Foster, and he’s spoiling Game of Thrones on Tinder. Why? “I realized there is an unspoiled market of screwing with people on that site.” I’d say he’s a real-life Joffrey, but no one ruined Game of Thrones for Joffrey (or else he probably would have done a few things differently). He’s something worse: he’s a book reader. THE HORROR.

As always, the post is dark, and full of spoilers.

Some took it better than others.

The lesson learned here is: everyone on Tinder is awful.

Via Bro Bible