The Theme Song To Sarah Palin’s New Reality Show Is An Irony-Free Version Of ‘America: F*ck Yeah’

Last week we showed you the ridiculous trailer for Sarah Palin’s beyond parody new reality show, Amazing America. Now we have a video for the show’s theme song, also titled “Amazing America,” and it’s perhaps even more beyond parody than the show itself, like “America: F*ck Yeah” but without the thick-as-hell irony.
The song is performed by a band called Madison Rising, which hails itself as “America’s most patriotic rock band.” Here’s their hard rock version of the “Star Spangled Banner.”
These guys are just trolling us, right? Please tell me they’re just trolling.
Let me just say I don’t care for politics, but I do love expository song lyrics.
“I was born in American, which makes me American, so that’s what I am, an American mannnnn!”
The giant asteroid that obliterates the earth can’t come soon enough.
1: Pretty sure one of the lines is “We fist the water”
2: Nothing more American than running with the bulls and shooting an AK47 at a bulletproof window from point blank range
Brought to you by Brawndo: The Thirst Mutilator!
See, first I think, “Hey, there’s no way this woman could be so crass and stupid and worthless” and then I remember she named her last child “Trig” and “Tri-G” is sometimes how the medical community refers to Down Syndrome, and so she named her child with Down Syndrome after one shorthand reference to Down Syndrome, and then I think, “This woman is really crass and stupid and worthless” and then I have a cookie and try to feel better.
As long as they’re not Tagalongs.
How dare you speak ill of Tagalongs?
Hey AmiriBros, US Flag code says the star field should be at the top and the LEFT from the observer’s perspective when hung on a wall. Not sure what it says about displaying on drumsets.
BECAUSE ‘MURICA.
After watching this I America’d all over myself.
Jesus.
The drummer, a friend of mine from college, is actually Jewish. It’s clear that he’s been brainwashed by this right-wing NickelCreed “band.”
Did you coin the name “NickelCreed”? If so, Jesus… well done @stein.
It makes sense. They have a better chance of making a living by exlploiting the right-wing, religious crowd, just like all those shitty movies over the past few years.
As much as I agree with the sentiment and applaud the execution, I feel “Creedleback” is more fun to say.
@GirlWithABoysName: Thanks! I’d like to believe I coined it, although I’m sure there was someone clever enough before me to have come up with that.
@evilbanker: Their manager is Richard Mgrdechian, who is a NASA engineer turned venture capitalist. He seems to just be exploiting right-wing, religious nut jobs. AMURKA.
@Cornelius: Creedelback is definitely more fun to say.
It was a spot of bright light. Thank you sir for the laughs.
Beetlejuice sighting at 2:36?
Didn’t make that far. Not willing to go back and check.
Nothing a little moar cowbell couldn’t fix.
Every time I hear something about Sarah Palin, I get deeply disturbed for the fact she was awfully close to running our country. A few votes in another direction mixed with an untimely stressed induced heart attack from old man McCain….. jump to Idiocracy.
You know that feeling you get when you narrowly avoid being in a huge car accident?
Yeah, I have that feeling everything I think about how close this dipshit came to being leader of the free world.
What’s that, John McCain? “Country First”? Fuck you.
The country is being run so well right now!
I’m not going to pretend that everything is sunshine and rainbows right now. I don’t think Obama has done a very good job, but I put a lot of the blame on our inept Congress who have passed a record low number of laws. The whole ‘vote against anything the black guy proposes’ schtick is getting old. At the end of the day, you have two groups of assholes that can’t learn to play in the same sandbox.
‘vote against anything the black guy proposes’? Really? Is that really the agenda of the Republicans? Those stereotypes are for the people who get their news from The Daily Show.
The GOP routinely raised the debt ceiling under Reagan and Bush, but screamed bloody murder when Obama asked for it.
The GOP created the basic ideas underlying Obamacare — the individual mandate is literally a creation of the Heritage Foundation, put into practice by Mitt Romney in Massachusetts — but as soon as Obama got his hands on it, it was socialism.
The GOP created cap-and-trade as a free market alternative to state regulation of pollution through the EPA. It was promoted first by the GHW Bush White House, endorsed by GWB and part of the McCain-Palin campaign platform in 2008. But as soon as Obama embraced it, it became socialism.
If you don’t think the GOP has done a 180 on their own ideas, you’ve got your head further up your own ass than I previously thought.
For the record, I don’t think they’re doing it because they’re racists. I think they’re doing it because they’re spiteful assholes.
You’re comparing apples and oranges. Different bills, different decades, different circumstances. Good to see you at your usual charming self.
Christ, what a pathetic non-answer. Good to see you at your usual idiotic self.
What a fucking prick. Its only a non-answer if you’re a fucking retard. I don’t expect you to understand common sense. Never your strong suit.
It’s a pathetic non-answer because it has no basis in fact.
The debt ceiling deals the GOP routinely approved in the Bush years were exactly like the ones they’ve screamed about under Obama.
Republicans like Charles Grassley were publicly insisting there was no possible problem with the individual mandate, be for they suddenly flip flopped when Obama embraced it.
The principles in the 2008 McCain Palin cap and trade proposal are identical to the principles in Obama’s.
Oh, and as far as Obamacare and Romney’s health insurance plan in Masssachusetts, the guy who drafted Romney’s plan said, and I quote, “they’re the same fucking thing.”
But one was great, and the other monstrous because Obama backed it.
There’s no internal coherency to conservatism anymore. Conservatism seems to be “whatever will piss off the liberals, updated daily.”
Otto Man, get out of my brain.
Otto Man FTW!
Nothing says “Amazing America!” like putting on a pair of Sony headphones and pounding on some Yamaha drums in a room covered with Persian rugs and Chinese imagery.
YEAH! MURICA!
Well done, @Otto Man. Well done.
You said it better than I could. Well done.
+1
Boom!
Ugh… I hate you so fucking much, John McCain.
Awwww, I remember when Palin was a thing. In the darker corners of the interwebs you can still read of cousin-fucking dirt legs who think that she still IS a thing. All the people I made bets with about her actually being a thing in ’12 (to put NOBAMA in his place) no longer want to talk about her. C’mon, guys, you swore to me that she was Reagan with tits who would lead this country back from soshalisms and godlessness. Guys? Where you going? Guys?
Madison Rising is a rock band paid for by a old rich conservative white guy trying to reach those rockin’ kids. No joke.
Just like Sarah Palin is a pair of tits funded by old rich conservative white guys trying to reach other guys who like tits. Joke. Sort of.
[www.ruthlessreviews.com]
Let’s take a look at that review…
Yep!
@Otto Man
That line is really awesome. I’m just amused that the guy’s company that put them together is called “Purple Eagle” which is just conservative code for “Freedom Boner”.
If you’ve never seen HBO’s “Game Change” you should. Julianne Moore was amazing as Caribou Barbie. But they were VERY sympathetic to McCain, which I’ve always really resented. You weren’t the victim, you old plane-crashing asshole…you were the perpetrator.
I agree that it is his fault Palin became well-known, but the reason that movie is so sympathetic to McCain is twofold: if they had made him look bad too, she would have seemed more sympathetic by comparison AND in real life he did nothing to propogate the “Obama is a monkey socialist” crap that idiots all over the country espoused.
No, he just cultivated it because he thought it would help him win. His mealy-mouthed response to that one woman who started shouting about how Obama was an Arab and not born here was the closest he got to decrying the Vocal Minority that’s propped up the Republican party going on 5 decades.
I call bullshit on the whole “America’s Most Patriotic Band” label. If they were that patriotic, they would just drape themselves in American flags. No need for all that leather.(unless it was imprinted with American flags).
Does this happen in other countries? Granted that other countries aren’t as awesome or have the groin-grabbingly amount of freedom we have here to inspire them, but still.
I am devastated the the theme song to this show isn’t just Charlie’s “Rock, Flag and Eagle” from IASIP.
I was going to scream at you for paying attention to Sarah Palin, but that video has me crying tears of joy.
It reminded me of this:
[www.cracked.com]
Oh man, the singer was praying before he started to sing. Now I know this is gonna be some serious shit.
Someone really needs to put this video in the True Detective clips of Woody and the sheriff watching the snuff film.
WOOOO HOOOO BUDDY! NASCAR AND ARMED FORCED STRUCTURE ENTRY!!!!
I thought this was how we were sposed ta Murica [www.youtube.com]
Or this [youtu.be]
I have the weirdest boner right now.
22 seconds. I lasted 22 seconds.
Sounds like my first sexual experience.
Sounds like my last sexual experience . . .
I bet these guys drink food coloring before sex so they can ejaculate red white and blue.
HA! Those colors DO run– all over their partners’ chins.
this hurt me
I’m not sure what the US flag code is but generally hanging a flag sideways is illegal
Ah yes. Everything wrong with the lowest common denominator known as “‘murica”. Ugh. I love my country– just can’t stand some of the people in it.
Sarah who?