The Theme Song To Sarah Palin’s New Reality Show Is An Irony-Free Version Of ‘America: F*ck Yeah’

Last week we showed you the ridiculous trailer for Sarah Palin’s beyond parody new reality show, Amazing America. Now we have a video for the show’s theme song, also titled “Amazing America,” and it’s perhaps even more beyond parody than the show itself, like “America: F*ck Yeah” but without the thick-as-hell irony.

The song is performed by a band called Madison Rising, which hails itself as “America’s most patriotic rock band.” Here’s their hard rock version of the “Star Spangled Banner.”

These guys are just trolling us, right? Please tell me they’re just trolling.

(Via Extra)