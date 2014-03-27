The Theme Song To Sarah Palin’s New Reality Show Is An Irony-Free Version Of ‘America: F*ck Yeah’

#Sarah Palin
Editor-in-Chief
03.27.14 66 Comments

Last week we showed you the ridiculous trailer for Sarah Palin’s beyond parody new reality show, Amazing America. Now we have a video for the show’s theme song, also titled “Amazing America,” and it’s perhaps even more beyond parody than the show itself, like “America: F*ck Yeah” but without the thick-as-hell irony.

The song is performed by a band called Madison Rising, which hails itself as “America’s most patriotic rock band.” Here’s their hard rock version of the “Star Spangled Banner.”

These guys are just trolling us, right? Please tell me they’re just trolling.

(Via Extra)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sarah Palin
TAGSMADISON RISINGSARAH PALIN

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP