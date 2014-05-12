TheMusicManSeason1: Who Will Play Harold Hill In NBC’s ‘The Music Man’?

We covered NBC’s blandly popular fall lineup yesterday, but today, Bob Greenblatt announced that not only will The Blacklist get the highly coveted post-Super Bowl timeslot, but the Peacock is also planning a live production of The Music Man. See? This is what happens when we all tweet about The Sound of Music. At least unlike Sixteen Going on Look Out, NAZIS, The Music Man has a decent story to go with its memorable songs, and it can’t be any worse than Dancing Vampire Bill Compton.
I have a lot of questions — such as, Why? Huh? Woozle Wuzzle? — but only one big one: who’s going to play Harold Hill, that old swindler who planned to bankrupt a town until he opened a closet door, and 76 trombones fell on his head, killing him instantly? (Spoiler.) Here’s an idea.
What I’m suggesting is, instead of NBC’s The Music Man, watch “Marge vs. the Monorail.”
The Music Man, a 50 year old musical set 100 years ago. I’m sure it’s what all the kids are talking about now.
How about Hefner and his bimbo?
The Music Man is most excellent. I think Robert Preston might well be the best casting choice ever made.
I can watch the Hell out of the Music Man when its on.. with Preston.. and NBC should remember ABC did this before not to long ago.. with Chenowith.. and .. Ferris Bueller.. MY EYES….
They would be better off remaking West Side Story but with extreme violence, blood and profanity. And nudity, lots and lots of nudity. Think ‘Game of Thrones’ with storytelling done with interludes of singing and choreography. And nudity.
NBC exec #1: “Who can we get to play Harold Hill?”
NBC exec #2: “You thinking singer or actor?”
NBC exec #1: “Both?”
NBC exec #2: “Well, there’s only one person who could do the role justice–Russell Crowe.”
NBC exec #1: “I was thinking Hugh Jackman.”
NBC exec #2: “Eh, too expensive, both of them. And too old. Gotta suck in that sweet under-21 demographic.”
NBC exec #1: “Are you thinking what I’m thinking?”
(in unison): “Justin Bieber!”
Prove me wrong, NBC.
For some reason Jack Black was the first person that popped into my head…
Instead of “76 Trombones” it’ll be “76 Electric Guitars.”
Both Bernies for the win! And we gotta get McConnaughey in there too!
I dunno about Harold Hill, but if they can get Anna Kendrick to play Marian the Librarian, I know I’ll watch.
DUDE YES
1000% It’s Timberlake. We’ll get a whole week of him on Fallon beforehand too.
I want John Slattery
Holy F**k that’s an inspired idea!
Every time you think he’s supposed to break into song, instead he just sits there smiling out of the side of his mouth, smoking a cigarette like a goddamn boss.
While I’m skeptical this could be successful after the debacle of The Sound of Music, I think Seth Macfarlane could be a great Harold Hill. He’s not an actor with a ton of range, but he can sing and I think his smarmy confidence might be a good fit. And he did an excellent rendition of “Sadder But Wiser Girl For Me” on his album. That’s audition enough for me.
You know, Seth Macfarlane has never appealed to me as an on-screen performer, but I think you may have something there. He does love the musicals.
You guys keep doubting this… Sound of Music was awful in its execution, but it still drew an insane number of viewers…. like 20 million or something. And that was for an awful retelling of a very family friendly story. Those calling for something more visceral or modern are missing something. 20 million people don’t tune into a live version of Sound of Music because they’re hoping for something gritty. The 20 million that tuned in are looking for precisely what they got, and what many of us here don’t care to watch.
The Music Man is, by all accounts, a pretty great musical. I know my mom loves it, and I know that she and her sister and my sister and a whole lot of others like them would tune in to see a new version. That’s what NBC is banking on.
Stephen Colbert was designed in a lab to play Harold Hill.