Theo Huxtable Will Also Star In The Final Season Of ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

Kurt Sutter is not f*cking around with the final season of Sons of Anarchy. Following on the heels of Courtney Love and Marilyn Manson, the latest totally random person to join the cast is Malcolm-Jamal Warner. OK, sure! Why not?
Warner, best known for playing Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, will appear in at least two episodes — including the supersized season opener — as Sticky, a member of the Grim Bastards and right-hand man to T.O. Cross (Michael Beach).
So I guess this means Sutter has filled his ’90s rocker quota and moved on to beloved child stars from the ’80s? It seems like virtually anyone could pop up at this point, so your guess is as good as mine.
Actually, who is the most random person I could think of off the top of my head (although I did just see him in this supercut) that would be amazing for a Sons role? Danny Cooksey — the red-headed kid from Diff’rent Strokes and Salute Your Shorts. Think about it. He’s actually been doing a bunch of voiceover work for the past couple of decades but hasn’t actually been seen on camera since 1990-something, I think. How perfect of a white supremacist and/or methhead would he be?
What do you think about this idea, Theo Huxtable?
See? His mind is totally blown.
(Via Hollywood Reporter)
Casey Kasem’s corpse will probably end up on this season of SOA.
As long as they keep Tig away
I would give them all my moneys to see his character appear on screen in a Gordon Gartrell shirt.
+1
Dammit, I was hoping to fire the first Gordon Gartrelle salvo…
Lynda Carter shows up as tara’s boozy, bourgeois mom at her funeral and all hell breaks loose
I’ll take that right now please.
I hope they have a scene where Warner refers to an unseen member of the Grim Bastards named “Cockroach.”
What is Donkeylips doing these days?
Nipsey Russell.
The Cos tried to warn him about the consequences of slacking off in school.
Can’t wait to see how they completely blow any potential for these cameos Joel McHale-style.
How about Schneider from One Day at a Time for a guest role?
Kirk Cameron as a born-again street preacher who is trying to turn the gang straight, in memory of his friend ‘Boner”, who died while running guns for a different motorcycle gang.
Is Kirk really what he seems, or is his true motivation revenge? Tune in week after week and never, ever find out, as the plot continues to revolve around Jax looking for the proof he needs against Gemma, while Gemma does pretty much whatever she wants to whoever she wants without any sort of long-term consequences to herself.
/Jazz hands!
I will give my left testicle if he mentions something being tucked into his socks
A natural addition would have been Zakk Wylde, he already looks like a biker and is built like a brick shithouse.
peter fonda rocks up as a x member and gemmas next love interest.
Theo finally get his motorbike!