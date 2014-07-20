Theo Huxtable Will Also Star In The Final Season Of ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

Kurt Sutter is not f*cking around with the final season of Sons of Anarchy. Following on the heels of Courtney Love and Marilyn Manson, the latest totally random person to join the cast is Malcolm-Jamal Warner. OK, sure! Why not?

Warner, best known for playing Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, will appear in at least two episodes — including the supersized season opener — as Sticky, a member of the Grim Bastards and right-hand man to T.O. Cross (Michael Beach).

So I guess this means Sutter has filled his ’90s rocker quota and moved on to beloved child stars from the ’80s? It seems like virtually anyone could pop up at this point, so your guess is as good as mine.

Actually, who is the most random person I could think of off the top of my head (although I did just see him in this supercut) that would be amazing for a Sons role? Danny Cooksey — the red-headed kid from Diff’rent Strokes and Salute Your Shorts. Think about it. He’s actually been doing a bunch of voiceover work for the past couple of decades but hasn’t actually been seen on camera since 1990-something, I think. How perfect of a white supremacist and/or methhead would he be?

What do you think about this idea, Theo Huxtable?

See? His mind is totally blown.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)