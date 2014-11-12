There Is No Way Those Kids In That Nissan Commercial Know The Words To ‘Mony Mony’

This is a commercial for the Nissan Sentra that is in heavy rotation right now. It’s … fine. I don’t know. I don’t think I would personally be very excited about a stranger in white-framed sunglasses shouting Billy Idol lyrics at me from a moving mid-sized sedan while I’m driving to work or trying to enjoy a quiet lunch at a sidewalk cafe, but whatever. Maybe that’s just me. And the commercial is based on a popular series of web videos titled “Highway Singalong” that feature extended versions of a similar theme, so there’s obviously something to it all. Like I said, I don’t know. It’s fine.
There is one part of it, however, that bugs me, mostly because my brain works like that of a deranged person. At about the 0:20 mark, he passes a schoolbus filled with what appear to be elementary-school-aged children, all of whom begin freaking out and doing the “Like a pony” part of the chorus to “Mony Mony.”
Here’s my problem: Billy Idol’s version of “Mony Mony” was released in 1981. These kids are, what? Ten? Twelve? That puts the years of their births sometime in the early 2000s, a full two decades after the song was released. There is no way those kids — in the fanciful world of the commercial, in which a man has pulled up next to their bus blasting a hit song from when their parents were in elementary school — know the lyrics to “Mony Mony.” No way. Zero. On the grand scale of fictional leaps commercials ask us to take, I’d put it just under a talking pig driving a waverunner and stealing his neighbor’s girlfriend. Just under.
And I know what you’re thinking. You’re sitting there saying “Fine, but who cares?” Well, let me ask you this: If Nissan is willing to lie about this, what else are they willing to lie about? Consumer safety, perhaps? Can you really afford to put your family in one of their cars knowing that the people in charge are willing to play so fast and loose with even the simplest facts? Are you willing to take that chance with the lives of your children on the line? I know I wouldn’t. Heck, I couldn’t. And neither should you. Not until Nissan gets its house in order and stops promoting bold-faced falsehoods in its national advertising campaigns. You owe it to your loved ones.
This post sponsored by Ford Motor Company
Nah, it’s still pretty big in stadiums. I bet you those little shits know the words to “We Will Rock You” and that’s even older.
Here she comes now, sayin’ Mony Mony
‘Cause you make me feel
So good
So good
That middle-school chant (which was what got the song barred in my school district) is what I hear every time I see that commercial.
Here she comes now, sayin’ Mony Mony
Get Drunk Get Stoned!
‘Cause you make me feel
So good
So good
True story. Damn voices in my head.
Fuckin A Lothar! I wondered if anyone else knew about that chant! Where the hell did that originate? We had it banned at high school dances! Pretty funny.
Want your mind blown…?
There was never any version EVER of that song with dirty lyrics released in any format.
No remixes, video versions, nothing. The entire thing was organic and spread via word-of-mouth.
First time I heard that version was in 1984. 7th grade. And years later heard it in the parking lot of an ASU tailgate, 2007, and kids were still chanting that.
So, I believe that these kids in the commercial MAY know the original version.
And the ‘as nasty as they wanna be’ version as well.
@Satan that is sort of amazing. As a dumb kid we just repeated it so it’s crazy that it could spread word of mouth with no internet. Never underestimate the ability of young kids to be stupid and spread that stupidity.
I’m glad you brought this commercial up. What really bothers me about it is this guy is driving all over town with that song on repeat. That or the song is waaay longer than I remember.
The biggest steaming pile is that everyone (except for the one dude) thinks it’s awesome that that ass clown is blasting his radio for all to hear
@Taco_Jones Yes it’s a bad thing. I understand that when you’re 18 it seems great, but after that grow the fuck up and turn that shit down.
It’s not that much of a stretch. Maybe the parents like to listen to below average rock music in their home? In that case, Child Services should know about this. Those kids should be in the system for having such bad role models.
Well your post is sponsored by Ford so clearly your goal is just to diss Nissan. Yes, a lot of people of various ages do know the lyrics to Billy Idol songs. Have you attended a recent concert of his to compare the age demographics? Oh wait… that would be fact based research wouldn’t it? Another reader pointed out they hear it regularly in stadiums for what I would guess are sporting events.
As a parent of a 25 year old and a 13 year old I can assure you they both know the lyrics to that song because I’ve given them a broad musical education. They didn’t/don’t listen to just the current pop/rock songs on the radio. They listen to the entire spectrum of rock and roll music and decide what they like best.
This is the state of journalism nowadays. DG wouldn’t even go to a Billy Idol concert before posting this drivel. How far we’ve fallen.
— The 2014 Parent of the Year Panel
Worth checking the twitter. Full of Billy Idol. I think Danger messed with the wrong mother of two.
I wonder what this person thinks about the GEICO pig commercials
I am a mother of two and I make sure my children KNOW Flesh for Fantasy – lyric for lyric.
Side note – As someone who was alive when this popular, even though it was released in 1981 the song was completely obscure until 1987 and that’s when the high school dance “bannings” happened. Or they didn’t. Just because there’s a citation next to something on Wikipedia doesn’t mean it’s anything legitimate. Seriously, find me one piece of proof that isn’t someone’s personal recollection.
This was pre-internet, so if a bunch of kids wanted to chant the dirty lyrics they just talked about it before the dance because they heard some kids at another school did it. There weren’t exactly a bunch of stodgy schoolmarms running around censoring the song selections in case of ribald singalongs.
This is a late-1980s version of something going viral, that’s all. Urban legends are fun though!
We had a stodgy schoolmarm incident at my high school (in 1987, indeed!). At a homecoming week rally, Mony Mony started playing and the assistant principal literally ran up to the PA and unplugged the power, a look of half-panic, half-rage on his face. The chant had gotten as far as “hey! hey what? Get-“
Just watched it again. Spot has no information about the car itself, or a reason why I should choose it over competing models in that price bracket. Guess if I were a rowdy, posturing yahoo given to raising my fist in the air to “kewl” music, I would fork over my cash. They shoulda gone with the original Tommy James & Shondells version anyway. Infinitely better. Billy Idol was always something of an assjack anyway
Sooooo, it says the article is sponsored by Ford. I guess that means Ford is accusing Nissan of lying in one of their commercials. Does that make me want to run out and buy a Ford now? Not likely.
I think I’ll send a link to this article to Ford just so their legal department can take a look and determine if the author has the right to say it’s “sponsored by Ford.”
Are you guys unaware of what this song is about ???? Read the lyrics and tell me kids should be singing this at all!!
The lyrics to the song are not dirty. Somehow, after Billy Idol’s cover of the 1968 original, audiences started chanting their own dirty lyrics whenever Idol performed it live. Gosh. You guys are so young.
All these people with their negativity! First of all…the song is fun and the commercial is just as fun! A very catchy tune to get people to pay attention to the commercial. Second…as for the kids knowing the song…..maybe their parents are really cool people!!! All of the people in the commercial are really cool because they’re not ignoring others and pretending they don’t exist. If more people had fun like this, maybe the world would be a better, happier place!
Maybe those kids know the song because when Gramma and Granddad babysit the kids they have ’60s song night and dance to Mony Mony and Hanky Panky until they see Mom and Dad’s headlights turning into the drive. Mony Mony was written by Tommy James and released by Tommy James and the Shondells in 1968!
97.83249% of kids in the Boston Metro area know Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline”………and that came out in 1969……
Also….lesbians LOVE “Mony Mony”…..so maybe the mom is …well…you know….