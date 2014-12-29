There Was A ‘Scrubs’ Reunion Over The Holidays Featuring Zach Braff, John C. McGinley, And Donald Faison

Whenever I think of Zach Braff as the actor/director behind Garden State and the Kickstarter-funded Wish You Were Here, I get slight douche hives. On the other hand, whenever I think of Braff as the star of my all-time favorite sitcom, I can’t help but adore the guy, and whatever you might think of stand-alone Braff, he and Donald Faison have the best fictional and real-life bromance in Hollywood.
The two usually spend the holidays together sharing their guy love, but this year, Dr. Cox joined them at some point for a mini-Scrubs reunion.
But that photo doesn’t come close to comparing to the one of Donald Faison’s kid, Mini-Faison. Holy sh*t, this is cute.
Faison has one adorable child.
Faison’s kid looks like Mini Miles Davis.
And now he has a goal just in case he wants to grow up and follow in his dad’s footsteps.
This is the first time in a long time we havent been Rowles’d
Thats because Turk did all of the work.
Serious SQUEE cuteness overload when I saw the toddler. Hubby had to leave the room.
And I <3 McGinley.
I will ALWAYS never not care about any Scrubs-related news, especially news that involves Dr. Cox and JD. Always.
FALSE: The best real-life bromance is Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen