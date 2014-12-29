There Was A ‘Scrubs’ Reunion Over The Holidays Featuring Zach Braff, John C. McGinley, And Donald Faison

Whenever I think of Zach Braff as the actor/director behindand the Kickstarter-funded, I get slight douche hives. On the other hand, whenever I think of Braff as the star of my all-time favorite sitcom , I can’t help but adore the guy, and whatever you might think of stand-alone Braff, he and Donald Faison have the best fictionalreal-life bromance in Hollywood.

The two usually spend the holidays together sharing their guy love, but this year, Dr. Cox joined them at some point for a mini-Scrubs reunion.

Reunited and it feels so good. A post shared by Zach Braff (@zachbraff) on Dec 27, 2014 at 10:08pm PST

But that photo doesn’t come close to comparing to the one of Donald Faison’s kid, Mini-Faison. Holy sh*t, this is cute.

Mini Faison. #Killingit. #KimJongFaison A post shared by Zach Braff (@zachbraff) on Dec 27, 2014 at 8:06pm PST

Faison has one adorable child.