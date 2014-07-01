There WILL Be A ‘Community’ Movie, And The Cast Responds On Twitter To Renewal

Last night, only hours after Yahoo stepped up at the last minute to save Community and air a sixth season on the Internet, Sony Pictures Television president of programming and production Zack Van Amburg sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and explained how it all came together. The gist of it is this: Even after NBC cancelled the series, Sony tried to get NBC to reconsider and persisted until NBC President Bob Greenblatt finally “said, as nicely as he could, “‘Stop f—ing calling me about Community!'” Next up, they turned to Hulu and Comedy Central, and there were advanced negotiations with Hulu, but during the course of those negotiations, Yahoo approached Sony. Initially, Sony kind of blew off Yahoo because they thought they’d end up with Hulu, but once that fell through, they went back to Yahoo, which ended up becoming the perfect fit for the series.

Yeah, but will there be a movie? Yes, yes there will.

Asked if Yahoo might air Community beyond six seasons, Zack Van Amburg said:

I don’t know, let’s see how our movie does! Isn’t that our plan? There’s no way we’re not making the movie now! I think once we make the movie, let’s look up and decide how much more Community the world wants. We promised six seasons and a movie, how much more do you want?! [Laughs.] … I’d be lying if I told you that we have not had some very early and preliminary conversations that are very exciting about what a potential movie could be and who might direct it. It’s early but it’s completely in our thought process.

Who would be the perfect director for a Community movie, anyway? Justin Lin? Jeffrey Blitz? Rian Johnson? Actually, Jim Rash — who directed The Way Way Back — would probably be the perfect fit.

Anyway, beyond that, much of the cast of Community took to Twitter last night to respond to news of the renewal. Also, I have no f**king idea what Dan Harmon means here:

It's been so long since I've seen the young maiden. My love is stronger than my fear of death. #SixSeasonsAndAMovie — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) June 30, 2014

More college! Thanks to all the people who made this happen. #CommunityLivesOn *photo courtesy of my daughter pic.twitter.com/JmqYa7UKiv — Danny Pudi (@dannypudi) July 1, 2014

It's all because of the fans. The love you have for #Community knows no bounds. And we love you right back. Chang The World. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) June 30, 2014

FAT NEIL

Can we say Fuck now? — Charley Koontz (@charley_koontz) June 30, 2014

Oh, Star Burns

Source: THR