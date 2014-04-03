They’ll Never Stop ‘The Simpsons,’ Which Could Run For 50 Seasons

The Simpsons has reached a point in its long history where it’s revisiting characters and locations from older less-than-loved episodes. It’s one thing for Homer to take a new job in Capital City, or for Bart to get another elephant, this one named Stumpy, but it’s another when THE SIMPSONS ARE GOING TO BRAZIL, again, as they did during Sunday’s episode. This time, they didn’t even have the decency to offend an entire city. I’d say they’re losing their touch, but they already did, some 200 episodes ago.
“They’ll Never Stop The Simpsons” has gone from a meta joke to an all-out threat after producer Al Jean told the Telegraph there’s no reason The Simpsons, which is currently in season 25, can’t go another 25.
Jean, 53, who has worked on more than 500 episodes of The Simpsons since it launched in 1989, said: “In show business you always treat every day as your last, but we’re guaranteed through 26 seasons. The deals are usually in installments of four and the ratings are good, so I can’t see why we wouldn’t go to 30…and why can’t we go to 40 or even 50.” (Via)
Julie Kavner has already placed a down payment on a solid gold house.
I literally don’t know anybody watching new Simpsons. I routinely forget it is even on the air.
You don’t know me, but I watch the new Simpson’s episodes…eventually. It’s nowhere close to the golden years, but there’s a good episode here and there.
Yeah, I watch every single one. It’s like smoking – they hook you when you’re eight, and then you just stick with it as an adult out of habit.
I set the DVR. I get the one(s) on Sunday and also one every weeknight at 1am. It’s absolutely out of habit. I’ve eaten meals watching The Simpsons for almost my entire life. Not every day, but enough that it still happens a few times a week. If they keep making them, I’ll keep watching them.
Have no fear, we’ve got stories for years….
One of the main cast members has to die before this show goes off the air. It’s the only way I see it happening. And it would have to be someone who voices a Simpson. Like if Hank Azaria died, I could see them continuing on and just retiring his characters.
I thought it was the same 5 or 6 people voicing like 10 characters each?
I hate to say it but I think you’re right. Azaria’s biggest characters are Apu, Chief Wiggum and Moe (though he’s provided countless smaller characters and one-offs). If they can retire Mrs. Krabappel to the background, they could do the same for that trio as well. But a Simpson would be impossible to ignore.
One of the 4 has to die for it to end, but i sort of think they might even keep it going if it was lisa or marge, if Castellaneta or Cartwright died it would be just done.
No! NO!!!!!!
Die(t).
or The. Bart. The.
Not even my nieces and nephews watch Simpsons. It’s not a thing to watch anymore. Who the shit is watching it?
I’ll only be annoyed if they ever hire someone else to voice a main character, and that includes even Hank Azaria’s characters.
How ironic would it be if Castellaneta left and Robin Williams replaced him?
Have no fear…they’ve got stories for years
Each year they continue diminishes the value of a show that for the first 9 years of its life was an absolute masterpiece of storytelling and post-MAD magazine satire and parody.
The Simpsons are like a better SNL. It’s an institution at this point, and I’m fine with it. There are still good jokes all over the place.