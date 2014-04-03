They’ll Never Stop ‘The Simpsons,’ Which Could Run For 50 Seasons

The Simpsons has reached a point in its long history where it’s revisiting characters and locations from older less-than-loved episodes. It’s one thing for Homer to take a new job in Capital City, or for Bart to get another elephant, this one named Stumpy, but it’s another when THE SIMPSONS ARE GOING TO BRAZIL, again, as they did during Sunday’s episode. This time, they didn’t even have the decency to offend an entire city. I’d say they’re losing their touch, but they already did, some 200 episodes ago.

“They’ll Never Stop The Simpsons” has gone from a meta joke to an all-out threat after producer Al Jean told the Telegraph there’s no reason The Simpsons, which is currently in season 25, can’t go another 25.

Jean, 53, who has worked on more than 500 episodes of The Simpsons since it launched in 1989, said: “In show business you always treat every day as your last, but we’re guaranteed through 26 seasons. The deals are usually in installments of four and the ratings are good, so I can’t see why we wouldn’t go to 30…and why can’t we go to 40 or even 50.” (Via)

Julie Kavner has already placed a down payment on a solid gold house.

