So on this week’s Louie, we found out (well, confirmed) that he and Amia haven’t even f*cked yet. This left all the grown women in Louie’s life perplexed.

In the end, the two ended up screwing…

and because this is Louie we’re talking here.

Ouch. We’ll have to wait till next week’s final episode of the Elevator arc to see how this plays out.