Things Look F*ckity Dark In The Brand New ‘Doctor Who’ Series 8 Trailer

07.13.14 14 Comments

One of the main problems with Doctor Who last series, and there were many, was how it got a little too cute for its own good. The show wanted it both ways: silly and goofy one episode, and tragic the next. That tonal shift was distracting, but now that Matt Smith’s gone, having been replaced by Peter Capaldi, things are getting (and staying!) dark. That’s at least how it looks from the full series eight trailer BBC just IS THAT A DINOSAUR ROAMING AROUND LONDON. Much better than on a spaceship.

Anyway, Team Jenna Coleman’s bangs.

