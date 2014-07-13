Things Look F*ckity Dark In The Brand New ‘Doctor Who’ Series 8 Trailer

One of the main problems with Doctor Who last series, and there were many, was how it got a little too cute for its own good. The show wanted it both ways: silly and goofy one episode, and tragic the next. That tonal shift was distracting, but now that Matt Smith’s gone, having been replaced by Peter Capaldi, things are getting (and staying!) dark. That’s at least how it looks from the full series eight trailer BBC just IS THAT A DINOSAUR ROAMING AROUND LONDON. Much better than on a spaceship.
Anyway, Team Jenna Coleman’s bangs.
Jenna Coleman…as Patrice O’neal would say, that is “top shelf white woman” right there.
Come the fuck in or fuck the fuck off!
I hope he stares down a weeping Angel
“Yeah, yeah, it’s bigger on the fucking inside, we all know the fucking joke.”
Okay, I’ve never seen one frame of any Doctor Who but I’ve always wanted to and I goddamn love Peter Capaldi. Could I realistically just jump in here or do I have to go watch a bunch of earlier seasons? I really dont have the time left in my life to do so.
You could probably just watch the Matt Smith seasons.
The show’s had 800 episodes. How many people do you think have been watching from the beginning?
I started with the 2005 episodes.You definitely don’t want to miss David Tennant.
@Doctor Professor I’m not saying that he should start with Matt Smith, just that he could.
hop on with the 2005 reboot, its all on netflix… worth watching all the way through
I think the Matt Smith years definitely had a much larger arch going through it all and kind of worked in a lot about the history of the shows. However the Tennant years are just over all fun to watch. That said you would then have to watch the first series if you really want to find out who that pesky Rose girl is.
I’d either start with “Rose” or “Smith and Jones.” The latter I suggest for those not familiar with, well, different and/or unusual concepts (living plastic)
Most (all?) of “classic” Doctor Who is on Netflix, too. You could basically sequester yourself away for half a year and do nothing but watch Doctor Who. Or just jump in wherever you want; it doesn’t matter that much.
yeah ive started from Rose in the beginning of the Chris Eccelston season. good shit thus far.
oh, excuse me….good shit thus far, mate.