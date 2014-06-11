Things Weren’t All Aces On This Week’s ‘Fargo’

Despite what the GIF above would suggest, things were not all ‘Aces!” on this week’s Fargo:
Malvo Showing Lester Common Courtesy: Aces
Killing Off Stephen Root: Not Aces! Not Ever!
Checking For Witnesses: Aces
Thwacking You Accomplice: Not Aces
Narrowly Escaping The Law: Aces
Narrowly Missing Your Target/Killing Off Wife #2: Not Aces
Next Week’s Season Finale Going 90 Min: So Aces!
Lester is such a bastard
He really had made quite a turn. Cold-hearted the way he sent his wife in for the passports. DAMN Lester!
It was a real Walter move.
He made her pull up the hood on the down jacket!
Aw geez!
I need Lester to die UGLY. omfg.
Not even Walter White would have done that to his wife.
At least Walter just sent his neighbor into the likely path of an assassin.
“I had a crush on you from the moment I saw you.”
“Aw, great, honey … Say, wouldya go act as a bullet magnet for me?”
Lester makes Walter White look like a very moral and upstanding member of society.
Yeah jesus he sent her in there to die, and this was after his own ego caused the problem to begin with. If he had walked away as Malvo told him to, HE WOULDN’T HAVE HAD ANY PROBLEM!
Gonna miss this show after next week. Never would have guessed in the beginning.
I’ve got some True Detective worries about the finale. Can they really tie everything up in one episode? Even 90 minutes? I mean, the pieces are already in motion, but could both Lester and Malvo get their comeuppance, and Solverson/Key & Peele be vindicated, and that baby gets here, all in one episode?
Doubt the baby come. Didn’t in the movie. More just part of the character I think
It’s over now. Lester is not Walter, might as well just fit him with Bill Macy’s boxers and a bathroom window.
Officer Solverson will be forced to shoot Malvo, but Lester will start sniveling and cowering so she can slap the cuffs on him, and as soon as Lester is driven off by another officer, Solverson will go into labor.
One reason I think Fargo’s finale won’t be as worrisome as TD’s finale is because there’s no real theories to be made, it’s much more point blank: Will Solverson get Lester or Malvo? Who survives at the end, Lester or Malvo?
So fucking good.
Hell yes.
So Fucking good.
That episode was pretty f*cking sweet. Could not believe how blatantly Lester was setting up his wife. And Malvo just suddenly pulling the plug (and the gun) on Root and company was just shocking. Well done Fargo
Elevator scene was as wonderful as iced tea on a hot summer day.
It’s obvious Malvo does not give a f*uck about money.
It’s a pretty interesting mental assessment when the happiest I’ve been in weeks was because of the elevator scene.
I cheered.
Go Bears!
all except the fact lester engaging malvo and not letting it go after he was warned MAKES NO GODDAMNED FUCKING SENSE
Also, on rewatch, it looked like there was a camera in the elevator above where Lorne was standing, meaning his back was to the camera even when he knelt and Lester was in full view of it the whole time. Hence the incoming pics.
@Michael Valentine Smith Do you ever NOT complain about shit? And it makes perfect sense. Lester is not a very bright guy in general, and he felt a need to prove himself as a changed man to Malvo. It is really not that complicated, but I’m sure you will swear it is stupid and impossible
@ddragon7 The thing is, Michael Valentine Smith is kind of an idiot, so he randomly shits on everything else to make him feel superior to others rather than the idiot that he is.
That was pretty fucked up.
Also, Lester, dude….just help Lorne dump the bodies. Jesus Christ. The dude is CLEARLY trying to bond with you. He kills for you. He doesn’t trick you into peeing in people’s gas tanks. HE’S BEEN NOTHING BUT COOL TO YOU! Just help him move a fucking body and you two can be buddies.
Jesus! You’re such a fucking ass!
All you had to do Lester was walk back to your comped Vegas room, get some love from the new wife and head on home..
But NOO!!!!!
Never check oot the hotties at the bar in Vegas after a night of drinking.
Nothing good comes from that.
Don’t you know that?
Lester has never been out on the strip in the morning to see the parade of “escorts” making their way home after a night of work. I figure it can’t be called a walk of shame, cause they were paid.
I want Lorne to run Lester through that wood chipper…
I’m going to just suggest that there may be a possibility for a non-traditional ending here.
I know the basic narrative says Molly gets to crack the case while the bad guys go to jail…
but why?
Is every narrative wrapped up in a bow?
As a viewing audience I like to think that we are capable of accepting a unique ending.
Just throwing that out there.
Fuck, Malvo was a bad ass in this episode.
Anything happens to Solverson we Riot. I’m fine with other things… but that’s my rule. Oh and Greta… she’s on the list too.
Bad guys getting away with it is also a traditional narrative. That would be wrapping it up in a bow, in the narrative sense. Non-traditional is cutting to black halfway through ‘Don’t Stop Believin”, or turning into a fetus above the Earth. The same people that beg for something insane to happen at the end tend to become upset when that occurs, because ambiguity either doesn’t play well with the long-building themes, feels half-baked, or is open to a million more perspectives than expected.
But I loved the end of the Sopranos and 2001 a Space Odyssey.
And this seems a like a proper point in our current zeitgeist to drop a new narrative on these folks. I think they’re adult enough to handle it.
Granted, some of them eat every meal with their bare hands but there are still some free thinkers out there and I’ve encountered some gifted minds between here and my good folks at KSK.
I think we’re ready for something completely different. And the ten hour timeline of this show lends itself to at least try to be unique.
Fuck it man. Let’s broaden our horizons (again).
I imagine it’ll end closer to the movie than anything else.
I was like ‘God dammit Lester.. didn’t you learn anything about saying ‘Yes’ to that man.’ But shit Lester needs to die.
Didn’t understand that episode at all
a) why did Lester bait Malvo
b) why did the wife first know to cover for lester leaving vegas early to solverson and then actual cover for lester leaving vegas early to solverson
Either I stroked out or Fargo just shit the bed
A). Lester (thinks he) has super big boy balls now that he is a killer and ladies man…not to mention Salesman of the year. He just didn’t want to let Malvo punk him and play it off like he really didn’t know him and was crazy…he didn’t really want to start anything (at first at least.)
B.) I think you may have stoked out while typing that one because those two questions in part B read exactly the same. However it does not change the fact that it is a very good question. I didn’t know how to take that whole situation because the wife appeared oblivious and then she did tell a lie to help Lester. Like 30 seconds after that she was about to say they were going to go to Mexico before Lester stopped her..and this was after her excuse for leaving Vegas was homesickness. Now the character (Like 85% of them on the show) hasn’t been portrayed in the brightest light. The only thing I can think of is that she is so dumb/crazy for Lester that she convinced herself that it really was her idea to leave Vegas in the middle of the night.
I stroked out stoking out too so it’s all good.
Love, man!
Lester’s wife lives him. That’s why she covered for his righteous ass.
She’s such an obvious upgrade over hammer-head it’s amazing.
But I can see the dick measuring contest between Malvo and Lester too.
Heck, he got away with murder too!
You’re darned tootend!
it makes no sense, almost everything else so far could be rationalized logically, but those two things, which now the entire outcome of the series hinge on, make no fucking sense at all given the previous character development and experience.
besides the fact both solversons life and leters life after only one years time look as if they’re so set up in new houses with new furnishings, new families, it’d take a normal person 5 – 10 years at least to achieve those levels of change.
fargo didn’t just jump the shark, it drove it out of the water, and shotgunned it.
enjoy the stupidity.
When you clean up after someone shits between the mattress and the box spring and remakes the bed it stays with you apparently. You hold on tight to your dreams. Speaking of shitting the bed.
you may have something there @Aeyos Cot , still this episode abused our suspension of disbelief. putting locusts in the heating ducts i can get with, the new wife covering immediately after hearing people were murdered in vegas (after lesters first wife was murdered) , even though she did hint at being cool with however the first wife got deleted from the equation, is a stretch. the whole solverson marriage/pregnancy/cop to mailman/kissing the new grandpa on the head/lester living large and well appointed in a banging house with his own established shop (how long after you start selling a lot of insurance are you getting paid the kind of money it would take to set yourself up like that?) / becoming salesman of the year………. is all combined just too taxing for my imagination not to notice and have the sort of problems with that Fargo stops being pulp crime fiction and drops off the cliff into cartoon territory.
1) While baiting Malvo wasn’t smart, remember that the last time Lester was with Malvo is the night his wife was murdered and Lorne had left Lester to take the blame for the double homicide. This is something Malvo had done numerous times, as established by the collection of tapes Malvo was listening to near the beginning of the episode. The only difference is that Lester was a sneaky bastard who pinned the murder on his own brother and got away.
Once again, not smart, but its understandable to believe that Lester 2.0 (full of ‘Salesman of the Year’ confidence) would confront the man who left him high and dry. To do what though? No idea. I don’t even think Lester knew.
2) Now on the wife covering up for Lester. It was established in the car ride that Lester’s new asian wife had always had a crush on him (remember she was the one who initiated their relationship). She obviously knew Lester was somehow involved in the Vegas murders based on how he had been acting and Solverson asking him questions. This doesn’t necessarily mean she thinks he killed anyone, just saw something he shouldn’t have. Now that we know she loves him deeply its easy to understand why she would cover for him. SHE IS NOT THE FIRST WIFE TO COVER FOR HER HUSBAND UNSOLICITED. She wasn’t even a very good liar either. She almost let it slip that they were about to leave on another trip after she had already told Solverson that she was homesick.
3) On both Nygaard and Solverson households being different in just a year (this is really nitpicking, I think your just trying to find something wrong so you can continue to be Uproxx latest Troll, based on most of your comments on this site).
Here it goes: It was established last episode that Lester was getting rid of all his wife’s old things and starting over. It was even established long ago (I think episode 2 or 3) that Lester had decided to sell his house. It’s very possible that he got a sweet price by not telling the buyers that his home had been the scene of a gruesome double murder based on the reaction of the family from Malvos revelation.
Lester 2.0 is also a boss salesman, because of his new confidence/lack of empathy. Leading him to a higher commissions salary. His new asian wife also makes a salary, even thought I don’t know if she was a salesman or just a secretary. The two could combine their income to buy an new place with new stuff. Remember, this is 2006 when sub-prime lending is at its peak. I wouldn’t be surprised if Lester went into massive debt to buy his new home. In fact, him dying (probably) next episode will save him from having a mortgage he can’t possibly pay when the market crashes in 2008.
The Grimly/Solverson house can also be explained that both Gus and Molly have steady government jobs and could afford to buy a house. Notice their new home isn’t anything fancy like Lester’s. Gus also could have originally been living in that apartment with his daughter just as a matter of convenience (easier upkeep for a single father). While I haven’t paid attention to what their furniture situation was before the time skip, non of their new stuff looked all that expensive. They could easily bought second hand, or even just well discounted furniture after they got married. I don’t even think we ever saw Molly’s home before the time skip, most of their stuff could have been her’s to begin with. Or maybe they got a bunch of stuff as wedding gifts.
But really, if your being held up by something as insignificant as furniture I’m pretty sure that tells us more about you than flaws in this show.
Aces!!!!
@Korporate Kaneanite i think the short answer for #3 is CREDIT, BABY! It’s called ‘Murica!
Nice summation though.
@Korporate Kaneanite 5/5 Meow Meow Beenz
@Korporate Kaneanite is there a reason we are referring to the newly deceased as “asian wife” instead of just wife? Honest question, don’t know if it’s a running WG joke that I’m not getting.
I can’t believe you guys are wondering things like “how could a now-successful salesman afford a new house?” and “why would a wife cover for her husband?” and not “how did Malvo become a legitimate dentist in 6 months?”.
@The AggroCraig : At this point its all a bunch of nonsense. Over the top pulp fiction is cool when done right, just piling bullshit on top of bullshit turns the experience from intellectual entertainment into mindlessly watching cartoons.
@The AggroCraig – THANK YOU! I need that question answered more than anything.
@The AggroCraig- I was thinking the same thing…Then I realized it probably isn’t that hard to pretend to be a dentist after some research.
They’re not real doctors.
@capcalhoon: I think referring to her as “asian wife” was part joke and part differentiating from Lester’s first wife.
@Michael Valentine Smith: I love how you don’t even react to anything I typed and continue screaming throughout this comments section that this show makes no sense and that its garbage. Everyone else here loves this show and if they didn’t THEY WOULDN’T CONTINUE WATCHING THIS SHOW OR GO ONLINE JUST TO VOICE OUR DISPLEASURE. THEY WOULD JUST DO SOMETHING ELSE WITH THEIR LIVES. But we get it, you do this one every page of this site. YOU ARE A TROLL!!!!!! Get over yourself.
Everyone else: I love Malvo the dentist. The most interesting part of Lorne Malvo is that we know almost absolutely nothing about him except that he is an assassin who likes to manipulate people and has absolutely no conscious and feels no remorse. Everything he tells others about his past is probably a lie. For all we know he was a dentist and then became a hired gun, but I think its more likely that he just gets his assistants to do most of the work (like most dentists). He also probably doesn’t care at all if he does anything correctly other than make it seem like he’s doing any dental work.
SomethingSomethingDangerZone Lester”s wife was being a “good wife” by protecting her hubby, covering for a spouse is da glue dat keeps a marriage happy untill ya get shot in da head ‘cuz he done betrayed ya,. don’t ya know.
@DogsCantLookup
Exactly. Lester needs to die for knowingly sending such a wonderful and caring (albeit a little airheaded) woman to her death. I could look past the other shit he did (because it’s a TV show, and I didn’t like his brother or former wife), but that was the last straw.
You don’t knowingly send lovely supportive Asian women to their deaths dammit!
It’s been awhile since I’ve seen the movie, but was Lou walking about the events that happened in the film?
I don’t believe so as Sioux Falls isn’t mentioned in Fargo.
Plus Fargo took place in the 80s. And Keith Carradine said that shit happened in 1996 (the year Fargo was released). So sly allusions maybe?
I really hope that Lester is the one that gets put in the wood chipper and that Malvo gets away at the end.
$100K bounty for six months work doesn’t sound like the best deal. What if Malvo just kept being a dentist? Surely there’s some good money in that?
no kidding huh, and by the look of things, some relatively decent pussy. don’t start using logic with this show, i did, and all i got was this tshirt.
Because he would be stuck in a happy, shiny world with cheesy, corny people that say Aces! all the time instead of his hit man world where he is a sadistic sick prick.
The “see you soon” shot of Malvo framed in the blood-spattered elevator was amazing, one of the single best images from the series, in my opinion.
Yeah, that was just perfect.
Cinematography and principal photography of this show is / was on par and in some cases even better than True Detective. Billy Bob needs to get an emmy or at least a golden globe. When has an assassin been that cool but at the same time ruthless?
No Country For Old Men
Malvo is a perfect character, acted perfectly. I hope he gets away so he can keep doing the Lord’s work.
Brilliant episode. I actually found totally believable how the knew Lester wouldn’t let it go that Malvo acted like he didn’t recognize him. He’s a new man, he feels powerful, and he doesn’t take bullshit from anyone now. And then Malvo kills Stephen Root and the wives, and Lester’s reminded just how ruthless this guy is, and he panics in a very stupid way, showing that the early Lester is still not so far deep inside.
I had a little more trouble understanding how his new wife knew how to lie about Vegas, but I’m just gonna assume she actually knows, not everything, but at least a version, of what Lester did before. Him acting ruthless seemed to turn her on just before the time jump, so that makes sense. And the car scene kinda hinted to that. I’ll just put the fact that she nearly blew up the cover on her obvious ditzyness. This show has made it pretty clear anyway that anyone besides Malvo, Lester and Molly is kinda dumb/terrible at what they do in the show’s universe anyway. (and it’s something the Coens use in a lot of their movies too)
Can’t wait for the finale! Not sure if I actually want a woodshipper scene or not though.
Team No Woodchipper
Yeah I guess I’m with you on this one Otto. (also getting on your team of writing woodchipper correctly, ugh)
I didn’t even notice.
But if a “shipper” is someone who roots for a TV couple to get together, I guess “woodshipper” is apt enough here.
Love the fact that whenever Dr. Malvo DDS did the “Aces” line, he also did the finger gun thing. And then anybody (Stephen Root and the fiance, anyone else?) he did that to got shot in the head later. Perfect.
Also count me as one of the people completely confused by Lester baiting Malvo at the hotel. What was Lester hoping to accomplish there? That Malvo would say “Yeah, it’s me! How you doin’ old friend?” and they would go grab a beer together at the bar and reminisce over their shared homicidal experience back in Bemidji?
I took Lester at the bar as his being at the peak of his new-found confidence and wanting to show Malvo that he wasn’t the sniveling little failure he was the last time they met. He bragged about the award, he pointed out the Bill Blass suit, etc etc.
It was like a nerd at his 20th year high school reunion looking for the former jocks who bullied him so he can tell them how successful he’s become.
What Ottoman said. Notice how Lester immediately reverted back to same ol’ meek, scared of his own shadow, Lester (though, understandably so) after Malvo followed through?
I just noticed in the gif of Malvo’s wife getting shot, she crumples like a champ in the elevator, her legs just awkwardly piling up underneath her. That’s some impressive physical acting.
Nice catch. Stephen Root’s death face is also pretty priceless.
Stephen Root is the t.v. equivalent of Christopher Walken: His presence always makes things more interesting.