Things You’ll Learn Watching ‘Archer’ With The Subtitles On

Not that any of us need additional motivation to re-watch Archer episodes, but the perceptive fans of r/ArcherFX have gradually been tracking all the funny/random/creative subtitles they come across while watching episodes with captions on and it’s become very clear the rest of us are missing out. For example, the subtitle gods don’t even know what Cheryl/Carol’s name is.
Here are a few other interesting things you’ll watching Archer with the subtitles on…
There are two distinctly different types of interoffice bitching.
Woodhouse a very particular snore.
The show teaches you how to speak with a Russian accent.
Kitchen bowl drops really are that gratuitous.
Inanimate objects even get their due.
Pam has a distinct form of cocaine intake.
If you need me I’ll be re-watching all the scenes with Krieger’s hologram girlfriend and tentacle porn with the subtitles on. For, um, research.
Nice post, dicknuts!
Aw shut your dickholster
I’ve missed these.
Sploosh
I feel like this just reaching to bring Archer back on uproxx. And I’m 100% okay with that.
I’ve gotten so used to having to use closed captioning on everything that I took all these for granted. We have a super small house and the kids go to bed so early that I have to use them. I just thought everyone knew of this awesomeness…
Dude, I used to live in a tiny house (4 people, 1,100 square feet) and I can tell you, go ahead and watch at whatever volume you like. Little kids sleep like the dead once they are out. Also, by being quiet you’re just conditioning them to wake up from any little sound.
It’s mainly for the benefit of my wife. She’s the light sleeper and will complain from the other room that the TV’s almost always too loud. Once the kids are out, yeah, they’re out. It’s that first hour that I really have to use the CC for them….
You also learn that tiny farts have an official term.
Hahaha nice
Bahahaha. I’ve been missing out!
I love that episode with Anthony Bourdain. He says that Archer is his favorite show on television. And that says a lot because his shows are some of the best on television. He’s the best and this is what he is watching: [www.vunify.com]
Now I have to go back and watch every single episode with subtitles. Twist my arm why don’t ya!!
Its CHERLENE DAMNIT
or Cristal.
“gobbling cocaine” is the new “exit pursued by a bear.”
Holy Shit Snacks! Already looking forward to my 37th-ish rewatch!
I love the CC when Pam is eating the crab legs she’s allergic to on “Sea Tunt” ….parts one and two…
Typo police alert – “Here are a few other interesting things you’ll watching Archer with the subtitles on”
anyone given thought to what Archer is going to do about the whole ISIS thing? having this confusion become a plot device would be incredible.