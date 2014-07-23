This ‘Better Call Saul’ Prop Billboard In Albuquerque Subtlely Suggests Saul’s First Lawyer Gimmick

Thankfully, now that we know some details about the upcoming Better Call Saul, which sets the timeline back six years to when Saul was “Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer searching for his destiny,” we can put this real live prop billboard that’s popped up in Albuquerque into some context. The billboard, which has been spotted on southbound I-25 in Albuquerque, displays a younger-looking Saul (who weirdly looks like Adam Sandler, if you ask me), with a full head of curly hair and regular lawyer-looking suit.
But the really, super important takeaway here, is that if you actually call the number on the billboard — WHICH I DID AND IS 100% REAL — you get the following message read by Bob Odenkirk in a ridiculous Irish accent, strongly suggesting that before his whole “Jew lawyer” gimmick, Saul was angling as an off-the-boat Irishman.
“Hello! You’ve reached the law office of James M McGill esquire, a lawyer you can trust. Kindly leave your information at the tone and Mr McGill will phone you promptly.”
BOOM. It sounds like something straight out of Mr. Show and I am SO EXCITED. FYI if you’re a huge nerd like I am and can’t read numbers from pictures, it’s 505-842-5662 if you want to hear for yourself.
(Via The Independent)
I love this so much already. Now I’m very excited for this show.
Walter White: Irish.
Saul Goodman: Faith and begorrah! A fellow potato eater! My real name’s McGill. The Jew thing I just do for the homeboys.
nerds that can’t read numbers from pictures?
Yeah, what the hell does that even mean?
Busy signal. A pox upon everyone else that read this!
I got that too.
Got that at first but tried again and it worked.
Did you leave message and if so did he call you back?
The phone disconnects after you listen to the message.
Is the plot that he just legally changes his name for marketing or that he tried to change his whole identity? The latter would raise issues as to how he’d get away with in Breaking Bad once people looked into him.
Hi claim in Breaking Bad was that it was a marketing thing. If he was trying to lay low, it doesn’t make much sense for him to have stayed in Albuquerque and continue to plaster his big old face on bus benches and TV. But then, if his advertising as James M. McGill had been in any way successful, you’d think some of his potential customers would make the connection when they see his ads as Saul Goodman.
I’m kind of hoping this is buzz marketing and not an actual element of the show.
*Subtly
Hrmm.
Having a billboard near the Big I in 2002 would’ve been a perfectly successful gimmick itself.
I haven’t taken the 25 since they tore up Paseo and I haven’t really bothered to check it since…I hope it’s still there Saturday.