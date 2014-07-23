This ‘Better Call Saul’ Prop Billboard In Albuquerque Subtlely Suggests Saul’s First Lawyer Gimmick

07.23.14

Thankfully, now that we know some details about the upcoming Better Call Saul, which sets the timeline back six years to when Saul was “Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer searching for his destiny,” we can put this real live prop billboard that’s popped up in Albuquerque into some context. The billboard, which has been spotted on southbound I-25 in Albuquerque, displays a younger-looking Saul (who weirdly looks like Adam Sandler, if you ask me), with a full head of curly hair and regular lawyer-looking suit.

But the really, super important takeaway here, is that if you actually call the number on the billboard — WHICH I DID AND IS 100% REAL — you get the following message read by Bob Odenkirk in a ridiculous Irish accent, strongly suggesting that before his whole “Jew lawyer” gimmick, Saul was angling as an off-the-boat Irishman.

“Hello! You’ve reached the law office of James M McGill esquire, a lawyer you can trust. Kindly leave your information at the tone and Mr McGill will phone you promptly.”

BOOM. It sounds like something straight out of Mr. Show and I am SO EXCITED. FYI if you’re a huge nerd like I am and can’t read numbers from pictures, it’s 505-842-5662 if you want to hear for yourself.

(Via The Independent)

