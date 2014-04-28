This Fan-Made ‘Community’ Video Begs NBC To Leave No Questions Unanswered

The fate of Community ultimately remains in the hands of NBC’s top executives, which doesn’t exactly instill the most confidence in, well, anyone. But while we await the network’s decision on renewing the show for a sixth season, fans are putting on a hell of a fight with the #SixSeasonsandaMovie campaign that has already given us those magnificent posters. Today’s latest amazing effort comes from a fan named Catherine Boyd, as she has made a video that reveals the many important questions that could be left unanswered if NBC gives Community the boot. Even showrunner Dan Harmon thinks this is pretty awesome.
Damn you, NBC. Don’t leave the future of Annie’s Boobs hanging in the balance any longer, and just renew this wonderful show for a sixth season already.
I’ve watched this a few times now and I still laugh when Chang says “this one’s for you Connie.”
And I’m not even high.
The asteroid strike killed me.
Well done!
that was dumb.
Floor bitch!
Have you looked at some her other videos? This fan clearly didn’t make this. I’d bet anyone $100 that Sony gave it to this person because they can’t release it themselves. I call bogus
Fake and gay, bra.
@DeanilyDo I like your name.
I watched it again and the fact that it questions Pierce really being dead makes me believe Sony had nothing to do with it because his contract with them was terminated. As Dan Harmon explains here, how Chevy’s surprise hologram cameo was coordinated despite his contractual departure from Community/Sony. [uproxx.com]
Magnificent.
Needs mor Annie and Britta oil wrestling
“Annie’s pretty young, we try not to sexualize her.”