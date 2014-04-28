This Fan-Made ‘Community’ Video Begs NBC To Leave No Questions Unanswered

The fate of Community ultimately remains in the hands of NBC’s top executives, which doesn’t exactly instill the most confidence in, well, anyone. But while we await the network’s decision on renewing the show for a sixth season, fans are putting on a hell of a fight with the #SixSeasonsandaMovie campaign that has already given us those magnificent posters. Today’s latest amazing effort comes from a fan named Catherine Boyd, as she has made a video that reveals the many important questions that could be left unanswered if NBC gives Community the boot. Even showrunner Dan Harmon thinks this is pretty awesome.

Damn you, NBC. Don’t leave the future of Annie’s Boobs hanging in the balance any longer, and just renew this wonderful show for a sixth season already.