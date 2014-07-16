This Guy Filmed His Interaction With A Very Drunk Charlie Sheen Outside Taco Bell

Like anyone who’s ever hit rock bottom, Charlie Sheen recently found himself totally drunk, hanging outside a Taco Bell. We don’t know how he got there, or if he was plastered before getting a hankering for a waffle taco with bacon, because we don’t see his side of the story — only Jayden Blair’s, who filmed his interaction with the former Two and a Half Men with a Side of Churros, Please star.

Anyway, here’s a photo of a sober (?) Charlie Sheen eating a taco while wearing an Elmo bib.

I hope “Gary” was there for that magical moment, too.

