This Guy Filmed His Interaction With A Very Drunk Charlie Sheen Outside Taco Bell

Like anyone who’s ever hit rock bottom, Charlie Sheen recently found himself totally drunk, hanging outside a Taco Bell. We don’t know how he got there, or if he was plastered before getting a hankering for a waffle taco with bacon, because we don’t see his side of the story — only Jayden Blair’s, who filmed his interaction with the former Two and a Half Men with a Side of Churros, Please star.
Anyway, here’s a photo of a sober (?) Charlie Sheen eating a taco while wearing an Elmo bib.
I hope “Gary” was there for that magical moment, too.
“Nice cleavage, Charlie!”
Charlie Sheen is the man.
If being drunk at a taco bell is rock bottom, then my college years were ill-spent, and I refuse to believe that.
Being drunk at DelTaco is rock bottom. Taco Bell is way classier.
Being drunk at Taco John’s is rock bottom. The “meat” that place serves was rejected by prisoners.
“Hey, you guys woke me up when you threw your trash into the dumpster! Have some consideration next time! Oh, and be sure to watch ‘Anger Management’ Thursdays on FX!”
91 episode contract before the first season was even aired. Along with Tyrant, one of the dumbest mistakes that network ever made.
“Very drunk Charlie Sheen”
Is there any other kind, though?
8 Grammed Charlie Sheen
Winning!
Hey, cut Charlie a break. He was just at that Taco Bell to visit his brother Emilio Estevez, who’s the night shift manager there.
Fucking awesome comment.
Brilliant
[i.ebayimg.com]
There is no reason for a Californian to go to a Taco Bell. Ever. Unless you just like being gross.
You are correct sir, especially when you can just as easily find a Del Taco!
You are an awful human being. Taco Bell is a god damn national treasure.
@QuatroLokoEse
Del Taco >>>>>>>>>>> Taco Bell
Maybe he likes them Doritos Locos Tacos that much.
Look, some of them fine California taquerias are not open super late. And sometimes I like being gross. Like yesterday for dinner.
Del Taco tastes like dirt. Taco Bell is legend.
You can always find a taqueria, stand or truck open late. There is no reason to have to suffer through either TB or DT.
Hear hear. Even worse than going to a Chipotle when there’s a real taqueria within vomiting distance.
Oh, real taquerias are cool. I mean, dog meat is kinda stringy, but you get used to it quickly.
MMMMM yeah, ’cause the “meat” at Taco Bell is QUALITY.
I understand he is a despicable human being, but the past few times he’s been filmed / photographed drunk by regular folk (ie, not paparazzi) he’s seems pretty down to Earth. Well, as down to Earth as a millionaire drug head booze addict who fucks multiple porn stars at once can be at least.
At least he didn’t chase them around the parking lot trying to steal their tacos.
Yeah, I’m looking at YOU, Shia LaBeouf.
Yes, of all the drunk fucks at Taco Bell I’ve seen videos of, he was one of the most polite.
Jesus, I miss living in LA.
This one time a co-worker picked up a drunk Michael Madsen who was wandering the streets wearing a hospital bracelet. Drove him home to Malibu. /CoolStory
@Blamco Mac and Cheese TELL US MORE! Seriously, that sounds hilarious.
Well, even drunk, he is really cool to his fans. Can’t hate on him for that. But, loaded at a Taco Bell? Man, Charlies is forever a 19-year-old frat boy.
I just like that he’s wearing a shirt that he can, in a moments notice, pull down to pant level, just in case he wants to show off his rad Charlie Brown tats.
It looked ripped to me–maybe he was paying Stoya $30K to rip his clothes off that night. God, I wish I was rich.
We all know this turd has issues. Why is this news?
Maybe you should try a news site rather than an entertainment humor site…. just a suggestion.
Pretty sure that’s the TB on pico and bundy in west LA.
Erm, I mean that’s what a friend said it looks like.
Charlie Sheen refuses to hit rock bottom. After all, once you smoke the rock, you can always go a little further.
There is no rock-bottom for Charly Shen. Just like for Davaid Carradine.
As if I needed another reason to think Taco Bell is disgusting.
Gary seems like a dick.