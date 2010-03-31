THIS GUY RULES

I have no idea why the BBC dispatched a journalist to a pub for a live report, but it was worth it. Anyone who combines a celebration of gambling with drinking and swearing on live television is all right in my book. It reminds me of my dad.
[BuzzFeed]
nice fishing vest. i didn’t know you could bet on bass tournaments.
But did he win a baby?
Oh my god, I love the British.
Now maybe that guy can pay for a decent haircut.
I’ve been watching the Marriage Ref too much and forgot the sound of genuine laughter
Back off Patty! I told you I’m not ready.
Nice Steve Irwin vest but I see he bought the one without the stingray hanging from it.
It’s all pops and buzzes.
GBR! GBR! Well those were the letters we used to have on our vests when competing in Jeux Sans Frontieres… maybe. *shrugs shoulders* It might catch on.