This Guy’s Brain Fart Led To A Spectacular, Cringeworthy Blooper On ‘The Price Is Right’

There are so many things going on in this clip, so many wonderfully awkward moments.

-After Linda bid $500, Melissa threw out $499—and she did it with confidence too. As if that was just a normal, everyday bid on The Price Is Right. Drew’s face says it all.

-Then of course we have Adam who, somehow, in the span of 30 seconds managed to forget his own bid. He followed that up by completely going HAM and almost making it on stage. Like, he was right on the edge as Drew told him to basically “get the f*ck off.”

-And, as if things couldn’t get any worse, this contestant flat-out laughed in Adam’s face while consoling him.

Poor Adam. Somebody give that guy a hug.

