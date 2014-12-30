This Guy’s Brain Fart Led To A Spectacular, Cringeworthy Blooper On ‘The Price Is Right’

There are so many things going on in this clip, so many wonderfully awkward moments.
-After Linda bid $500, Melissa threw out $499—and she did it with confidence too. As if that was just a normal, everyday bid on The Price Is Right. Drew’s face says it all.
-Then of course we have Adam who, somehow, in the span of 30 seconds managed to forget his own bid. He followed that up by completely going HAM and almost making it on stage. Like, he was right on the edge as Drew told him to basically “get the f*ck off.”
-And, as if things couldn’t get any worse, this contestant flat-out laughed in Adam’s face while consoling him.
Poor Adam. Somebody give that guy a hug.
Cringworthy was two girls, one cup.
Cringing over this might make you a gigantic asshole.
Also cringeworthy? Uproxx not having an edit button so I could fix “cringworthy.”
It’s a good thing you corrected that.
I had no idea what the fuck you were talking about.
2 girls 1 cup was revolting. Your two posts here are cringeworthy.
Do NOT fail to mention that on the previous Item Up For Bid, Melissa bid $40 on a set of knives. 4-0 dollars. Actual retail price was $1100. She’s the quiet hero on today’s show. IMO
Slow news day?
Do they ever really report *news* on Uproxx?
And do you really come to Warming Glow for “news?”
In the span of 30 seconds, Adam’s cheering section also forgot his bid
Haven’t seen triumph turn to humiliation that quickly since the night I lost my virginity.
Up to this moment, I forgot that Price is Right continued without Bob Barker.
I don’t watch enough Price Is Right to get the strategy behind the bidding, but why is it cringeworthy for the lady who bid 499? I don’t get it.
The person who bids the closest to the actual amount of the item without going over wins. So if you think the item is more expensive than the last person who bid, you can bid one dollar more than they did, effectively fucking them unless their bid was exactly dead on.
The woman who bid $499 got confused and bid one dollar under the contestant before her in an attempt to fuck her right in the pussy in the manner described above, and instead fucked herself right in the pussy in the manner described above.
He Zoolander’d
How do I get this to my e-mail ?
This post also fails to mention the woman who also thought she won and went up to the stage on the round just before this one…