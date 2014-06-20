Why Is Everyone Going Crazy Over This Bloody Good Tampon Commercial?

About a year ago, we told you about Hello Flo, an online delivery reminder service named after your aunt that ships “care packages” with tampons and other period-related items to women. We weren’t trying to get you to buy the vodka-soakers; we just wanted to showcase Hello Flo’s commercial, which, considering the subject matter, was surprisingly amusing. No Shining elevator, but still effective.
Well, the company has another ad, “First Moon Party,” that everyone’s going crazy over. In three days, the video has over six million views, and 20,000 thumbs up to only 1,300 thumbs down. (I assume those HATERS were disappointed when they searched for “moon bloodgood,” and found a tampon commercial.) Why is it so popular? It’s charmingly awkward, less insipid than any TV tampon ads, and a girl pretends to get her period by painting Florida on her tampon using nail polish.
If only Sansa had thought of that…
THAT’S how you fuckin’ advertise.
Saw it last night and I laughed at it.
First time I’ve laughed at a tampon ad.
I was wondering why it was so popular myself. It is a pretty funny commercial IMO, but in a “heh heh, good one” kind of way. Not an OMG LOL DYING kind of way. But just noticing who is posting this on fb among my friends, and who is “LOL DYING” over it, I think it’s mostly the more lady-like, sheltered set. Or older women. Period humor is second nature to me, but for some people this is cutting edge stuff because period jokes aren’t “proper.”
Gotta saw, not bad for a tampon commercial. Not bad at all.
That really was hilarious. I thought I’d never see a tampon commercial that didn’t make me groan or roll my eyes. This is a beautiful day.
Sending this to my 16 year old…
Was I the only girl in the world who didn’t want her period? I remember when my mom told me that this was something that would happen to me eventually, I had a meltdown. Full on ugly cry face meltdown. I then spent my days worrying and scheming on how to try to get the fucking culprits inside of me causing this shit OUTSIDE. Still trying to figure that one out.
They should replace the entire creative staff of Modern Family with the people that made this advertisement. And then make Modern Family episodes only 2 1/2 minutes long.