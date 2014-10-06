This Local News Crew Is Super Excited About The #EbolaOutbreak

#Ebola
10.06.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

The death toll for the worst Ebola outbreak in recorded history has now reached well into the thousands, and many Americans are starting to panic as the disease has now reached stateside. But that’s not going to get KMSP-TV Fox 9 news reporter Bill Keller and his derpy derp morning news team down, as they tweeted the following totes excited photo this morning complete with both a thumbs up and a “craaaaazy” anchor photobomb.

The Twin Cities Fox 9 News: The only news team in America whose #EbolaOutbreak coverage promises journalistic honking and slide whistle sound effects.

(Via Huffington Post)

