This Local News Crew Is Super Excited About The #EbolaOutbreak

The death toll for the worst Ebola outbreak in recorded history has now reached well into the thousands, and many Americans are starting to panic as the disease has now reached stateside. But that’s not going to get KMSP-TV Fox 9 news reporter Bill Keller and his derpy derp morning news team down, as they tweeted the following totes excited photo this morning complete with both a thumbs up and a “craaaaazy” anchor photobomb.

Do not adjust your screen… The latest on the #EbolaOutbreak at 5:00AM pic.twitter.com/SbOkOLHbBL — Bill Keller (@billkellerfox9) October 6, 2014

The Twin Cities Fox 9 News: The only news team in America whose #EbolaOutbreak coverage promises journalistic honking and slide whistle sound effects.

