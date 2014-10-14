This Morning Show Host Couldn’t Stop Laughing After One Of Her Co-Hosts Farted On Live TV

Senior Editor
10.14.14 5 Comments

I’ve been a part of this world for quite some time, 30 plus years if you want to know the truth. And in that time frame, I’ve laughed at a fart no less than 25,000 times, give or take a few thousand. I’m not an adult, obviously. Neither is Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid who couldn’t contain herself after a male co-host let one rip on live TV.

And just like that, Susanna Reid just became my favorite morning show host.

[Mirror]

