This Morning Show Host Couldn’t Stop Laughing After One Of Her Co-Hosts Farted On Live TV

I’ve been a part of this world for quite some time, 30 plus years if you want to know the truth. And in that time frame, I’ve laughed at a fart no less than 25,000 times, give or take a few thousand. I’m not an adult, obviously. Neither is Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid who couldn’t contain herself after a male co-host let one rip on live TV.
And just like that, Susanna Reid just became my favorite morning show host.
[Mirror]
Pretty, six figure salary AND laughs at farts? Susanna Reid is a keeper.
^^^This
Reminds me of Bill Haverchuck vs. the chair:
[www.youtube.com]
Yeah, farts are funny
I only don’t laugh when it’s
A ‘wet one’ of mine
“Don’t blame the sofa”, is hilarious with an English accent.