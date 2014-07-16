This ‘Party Down South’ Moron Beer Bonged An Entire Bottle Of Jäger And Miraculously Didn’t Die

News & Culture Writer
07.16.14 16 Comments

I’ve never watched CMT’s Party Down South outside of the incredibly entertaining clips they sometimes run on The Soup — so I’m only vaguely familiar with Ryan Richards, costar of the bottom-feeding reality series who most famously and recently said that he was going to go “frigging balsamic.”

So I’m not sure what disturbs me the most about this clip: The unknown female in it (who I assume is a Party Down South co-star) egging him on, his maniacal giggling as he runs to retrieve his drinking funnel and bottle of Jäger, or the fact that he apparently didn’t die — even though he already appeared to be pretty intoixcated prior to funneling an entire bottle of Jäger. I don’t know what kind of kind of super rednecks they’re breeding down there with bionic livers, but something tells me they’ll outlive us all.

Kind of like cockroaches.

Around The Web

TAGSCMTPARTY DOWN SOUTHryan richards

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP