This ‘Party Down South’ Moron Beer Bonged An Entire Bottle Of Jäger And Miraculously Didn’t Die

I’ve never watched CMT’s Party Down South outside of the incredibly entertaining clips they sometimes run on The Soup — so I’m only vaguely familiar with Ryan Richards, costar of the bottom-feeding reality series who most famously and recently said that he was going to go “frigging balsamic.”
So I’m not sure what disturbs me the most about this clip: The unknown female in it (who I assume is a Party Down South co-star) egging him on, his maniacal giggling as he runs to retrieve his drinking funnel and bottle of Jäger, or the fact that he apparently didn’t die — even though he already appeared to be pretty intoixcated prior to funneling an entire bottle of Jäger. I don’t know what kind of kind of super rednecks they’re breeding down there with bionic livers, but something tells me they’ll outlive us all.
Kind of like cockroaches.
Welcome to Costco. I love you.
Got my law degree there. Thank god my dad was an alumnus.
I call absolute BS on this. The whole thing feels incredibly contrived. But then again, its fakeality TV so no real shock there.
“Miraculous” implies that it’s a good thing.
I kinda’ like the idea of going “frigging balsamic”.
This Amy Winehouse LARPing has gone too far.
The cameraman should’ve told him they missed the shot and he’d have to do it again.
That only works on sapient beings.
That was brotastic.
I’d rather drink from a septic tank than ever have a shot of Jager again
If I even smell it, I get the hangover squirts….Had a nasty binge with Jager, and I couldn’t trust a fart for almost a month.
It’s a putrid, disgusting liquid. I have tried it chilled, warm, room temperature. Nothing helps. I have puked every single time I have drank it.
Jim Beam, on the other hand…. now we’re talking….
Jim! Well, shit, he’s good buddies with my friend Jack D. Cheers.
This is more or less how I picture my upcoming five-year HS reunion, just with everyone being slightly out of shape.
Also, tons of cocaine. The unpopular kids will be passing around a joint in the parking lot.
So, high school all over again.
Coming from someone who drank professionally during his 5 years in college, I call bull shit.
did this back in 2008, didn’t use a beer bong just chugged the whole bottle in a tall glass, i blacked out in about 4 minutes [dl.dropboxusercontent.com]