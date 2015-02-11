This Philadelphia Cafe Created The Perfect ‘Broad City’ Inspired Brunch Menu

#Broad City
02.11.15 3 years ago
broad-city

Comedy Central

Presumably to honor Abbi Jacobson’s Pennsylvania Main Line pedigree, Philadelphia’s Sabrina’s Cafe — an amazing brunch spot boasting a few different locations across Philly and the Main Line — designed this amazing Broad Cityinspired brunch menu, which includes entrees such as “The Esteemed Judith Light Egg White Omelette,” “Lincoln’s ‘I Ate a Whole Pancake’ Special,” and the “Nature’s Pocket Vegan Brunch.” Mmmm, vagina brunch.

Personally, I would recommend the The “‘Arc de Triomphe’ Special Stuffed French Toast,” which is just the fancy name for the stuffed Challah French toast they always have, because that stuff is LEGIT. Previously, this was known as “Mac’s Mass-Cultivating Special Stuffed French Toast” when Sabrina’s debuted an It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia inspired menu. While I can’t officially endorse any illegal activities, it probably wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world to get baked before enjoying your Sabrina’s cafe Broad City brunch specials.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Broad City
TAGSAbbi JacobsonBroad CitybrunchPHILADELPHIAsabrina's cafe

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP