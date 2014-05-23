This Photo Of Tina Fey In College Proves Anything Is Possible

Editorial Director
05.23.14 4 Comments

It would be difficult for me to have less context for this image of a college-aged Tina Fey wearing a flattering flower dress and pointing to a bandaid on her arm while standing in what I presume is an old lady’s apartment, but I can’t stop looking at it in wonder so that means I have to share. All I know is it was posted to r/Funny last night without explanation or sourcing and it has sparked one of my favorite Reddit comment threads maybe ever.

Just so many questions with so few answers. I’ll just leave this here.

