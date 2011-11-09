This Pretty Much Says It All

Good ol’ Robopanda sent me this prophetic “Simpsons” clip that aired way back in 1992, and I can’t believe that I don’t remember seeing it before. While watching TV, Bart asks Homer, “Hey Dad, how come they’re taking ‘The Cosby Show’ off the air?”
Homer: Because Mr. Cosby wanted to stop before the quality suffered.
Bart: Quality schmality! If I had a TV show, I’d run that sucker into the ground.
Homer: Amen, boy. Amen.
:(
Also, Troy McClure from the 138th Episode Spectacular:
“Who knows what adventures they’ll have between now and the time the show becomes unprofitable?”
And from “Treehouse of Horror II”: “At first they were cute and funny, but now they are just annoying.” They’ll make more episodes and more episodes, and soon, they will make so many episodes that it will destroy us all!
I set up a series recording for the Simpsons on my DVR to ‘record all episodes.’ “All right!” I thought. “Now I can relive the glory days of early-to-late 90’s Simpsons!” WRONG. Apparently the only episodes now shown in syndication (at least in Philly) are from 2005 and onward. Broke my heart.
What really makes me sad is that the Simpsons used to be appointment television for me for years and years, even up until a few years ago when I’d be drunk enough from Sunday football that I’d actually find the jokes funny. Now, it’s not even on my radar. At all. I haven’t watched a new episode in ages. Fortunately, Beavis is back, so I’ve still got that.
Our local CW affiliate always shows recent episodes, too.
Even worse, they used to play two episodes back-to-back, but they recently replaced the second episode with Big Bang Theory. You suck so hard, CW.
I forgot to tell you where I saw it: [tumblr.ifc.com]
They need to bring back Roy to inject new blood into the series and boost its ratings.
Also….lesbian kiss.
Eh, I still enjoy the show. As good as a decade ago? No. Still fun to watch? Sure.
I don’t catch the first run episodes anymore unless I tuned in early while waiting for Bob’s Burgers. But when I catch them in syndication there’s still something there I enjoy.
Oh, man. ‘Avatar’ and ‘The Diving Bell and the Butterfly’. Timely.