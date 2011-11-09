This Pretty Much Says It All

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Good ol’ Robopanda sent me this prophetic “Simpsons” clip that aired way back in 1992, and I can’t believe that I don’t remember seeing it before. While watching TV, Bart asks Homer, “Hey Dad, how come they’re taking ‘The Cosby Show’ off the air?”

Homer: Because Mr. Cosby wanted to stop before the quality suffered. Bart: Quality schmality! If I had a TV show, I’d run that sucker into the ground. Homer: Amen, boy. Amen.

:(