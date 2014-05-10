This Sunday’s ‘The Simpsons’ Couch Gag Is Remarkably Depressing

If a struggling college dean, probably named something like Dean Evilboner, ever needs to boost admission numbers, she should head over to the nearest high school, and show this Sunday’s The Simpsons couch gag to a group of juniors. (That’s how college works, right?) “If you don’t think college is important,” Dean Felchman could say, “take a look at this.” Then she’d mistakenly show the students some Animal House-themed misery porn before realizing her mistake, and switch to the couch gag.
The Simpsons in general are remarkably depressing
Probably one of my favorites since the GOT couch gag…
Wow, I laughed a lot at that. Each Doh! came with a Ha!
Not quite Banksy’s but pretty close in the depression department.
Well, that’s how it worked for Homer. Where’s the couch gag where the choice is college and then the crazy student debt piles up, the best job that can be found is something you didn’t need to to to college for, and you are stuck renting an apartment till you are 40? That would be more depressing.
Also, as someone that didn’t qualify for student loans or financial aid when I was younger college isn’t always a choice. My parents made too much money but wouldn’t help pay for anything so options become very limited. I had to work several years so I could afford to pay for it on my own and qualify for some small breaks. If you are white and your parents are middle class you are basically screwed if they won’t pay for you or co-sign a student loan.
Now I know you’re lying. The middle class doesn’t exist in America, homie.
In my day, couch gags were quick and unfunny and the episode itself was the reason for watching! (shakes fist at cloud)