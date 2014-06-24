This ‘True Detective’ Bootleg DVD Cover Is Nothing Short Of Incredible

I’m easing you in with the cropped preview above because I’m concerned showing everyone the full True Detective season one bootleg cover will blow your collective butts off and I’ll become liable for the damages. What I’m trying to say is the cover alone is “Amazing Perform, Full Frontal Action” (Chicago Sun Times, still got it) and you need to be prepared.
Deep breaths. Ready? Here we go…
BAM. The only three letters for this.
I’m just sorry I don’t have more backstory from the Redditor who brought it to True Detective fans’ attention. Where did they find it and who was the mastermind behind it? Here’s what we do know:
- That’s McConaughey’s head superimposed over Brad Pitt’s body from the Killing Them Softly promo still.
- The 2 Discs are apparently HD DVD.
- That’s the Las Vegas Eiffel Tower — and not the older, tackier one — in the backdrop.
- Same goes for The Sphinx.
- The Phoenix image origin.
- ‘Splosions.
- Still unclear about where Woody’s forearm came from.
- If you touch darkness then darkness touches you.
I choose to believe USA Today, The Boston Herald, and The Toronto Star are giving this DVD cover — and not the first season of True Detective — four stars.
Via r/TrueDetective
They’re not wrong about the “full frontal action,” though.
I keep staring hoping it’s a GIF, and then nothing…..and then I keep staring
And staring…
staring…..
The REAL mystery is why she was barely a supporting character. She deserves a spinoff!
FINE.
(I’m a monster.)
I’m a straight woman and yet that thing is still a cocktease…powerful stuff.
Josh, are you mad at me?
“Time is a flat circle…which will explode unless we stop the Yellow King from detonating the time bomb!”
“TIme is a flat circle … Like the roulette wheels at Binion’s!”
Amazing perform
Doge wrote the copy I’m thinking. Still beats Lorum Ipsum.
If we make flowers at 45 mph or less, Louisiana will explode.
I laughed, I cried, I came back to comment!
You never mow another man’s League of extraordinary Gentleman!!!
Is that woody or gordon ramsey?
“Do you wonder ever if you’re a bad chef…?”
Beat me to it. Though I was gonna say Mickey Rourke.
Or Michael Madsen, better yet.
That’s the one you have a problem with? I’m pretty sure McConaughey is actually young Kevin Costner.
The Michael Jordan of bein’ a bootleg DVD cover.