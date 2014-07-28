This Week’s ‘The Leftovers’ Contained A Moment Of Breathtaking Brutality That Will Not Soon Be Forgotten

However, it turns out, seeing a woman (poor Kathy Geiss) stoned to death is even harder to watch than the scene from Sons of Anarchy. I am not a person who looks away from my television, but hell if I didn’t have to avert my eyes a few times during what felt like a much longer sequence than it actually was. It didn’t matter, though, because the sound of stone meeting face, and stone breaking face — *thudCRUNCH* — is as hard to hear as it is to see.
That may be a death worse than fire. It’s also the last thing I expected on The Leftovers, and that’s precisely why it felt so shocking, or as Dean the Dog Shooter put it, so “f**king horrific.” (Here’s a screenshot, although I wouldn’t click it if I were you).
Speaking of Dean, we can officially (I think) put to rest any notion that he’s not real, although his place in The Leftovers universe is strange. He was with the Guilty Remnant in the woods when they were tracking Kathy Geiss and didn’t seem to flinch at the prospect of shooting another one of the feral dogs, even with scores of GR walking around him. And despite seeing firsthand the danger the anti-GR contingent poses to Mapleton, Dean’s speech during the curfew meeting was the turning point in preventing it the counsel from enacting said curfew.
But then, does it really matter if the GR are stoned to death one by one? That’s what much of last night’s episode turned on: Do the GR still feel? In the episode’s most poignant scene — a conversation about doubt between Reverend Matt Jamison and Officer Garvey — Reverend Jamison posited that “killing these people is pointless” because they are already dead inside. “What I want is to bring them back to life.”
That’s a particularly profound statement from Jameson, who lost his church to the GR because he was trying to save it, and whose very religious beliefs were cast in doubt after the Departure. But, like Job, no amount of suffering will dissuade Reverend Matt from his beliefs.
I can’t do this show anymore, I’m not calling it a bad show per say, I just don’t enjoy watching it, it’s too depressing.
That piece of shit Mark Wahlberg didn’t even have the balls to save poor Kathy Geiss!
Holy shit. I can’t believe that was Kathy Geiss.
I’m a big fan of Kevin because fuck dry cleaners.
I think the whole trajectory of the show is ramping up nicely. It’s still pretty heavy and brutal, but I feel a little bad for anyone that jumped ship after the first 2 episodes.
No mention of the fact that the GR are likely the ones who killed her?
That opening scene where she just nods in agreement, and then later the discussion of her unwavering dedication to the GR?
It’s also super fishy that she just agreed with the sherriff so quickly about keeping her people off the streets. I think she’s plotting some crazy devious shit, and isn’t above sacrificing their own to accomplish it.
I’m talking about Patti in that second part.
“likely” is a bit of a stretch
I’d go further and say that the GR definitely did it (and Laurie was involved), for three reasons. First, the weird knowing nod between Patti and Gladys before Gladys is killed. Second, Laurie randomly “flashed” to the image of Gladys being hit with a stone, suggesting she saw it happen. Third, and admittedly the biggest stretch, the panic attack was Laurie’s response to taking part in the killing.
Also, how did they know she was missing and where to go in the middle of the night after Gladys is taken? The girl she was with was still at the gas station and if they don’t speak what did she do? Call on the payphone? Do they even have phones at the GR houses?
@Kubo The knowing nod is weird, but why was Gladys then begging them to stop if she knew what they were going to do ahead of time?
@Stabbingarms Maybe they were just supposed to be gone for 20 minutes or something and when they didn’t come back, Patti knew something was wrong.
@Kleg In retrospect, I read Gladys begging for them to stop as her sort of losing her dedication to the GR cause in her last moments. She stayed silent through most of it, but by the end, it didn’t matter what her beliefs were, they all fell apart when she was about to die. Her strength failed when she was faced with the choice to remain silent (and dedicated to her cause) or fall back on her animal survival instinct and just beg.
Of course, it’s all speculation.
@kubo I can see that being true.
Also, it hasn’t been mentioned much, but that guy walking his two German Shepherds telling Chief Garvey “not to investigate too hard” can be interpreted as a warning against Garvey and led me to think he was involved as well (although, that could easily be a red herring).
@Kleg Very interesting on that last point… it would be interesting to see how Garvey is involved, if at all. I read that guy’s “don’t investigate too hard” line as an indication as to how much the general population hates the GR. Like, he doesn’t care if the cops find and prosecute the person/people that killed Gladys.
If the GR killed her, and she knew it was going to happen, why did they have to sneak up on her and drag her into the woods?
@dawhizz
Who knows? Realism for the sake of the investigation? It would look fishy if she was just taped to the tree and there was no evidence of a struggle from where she was grabbed. In case there are witnesses? Maybe she agreed to be sacrificed but they didn’t tell her the details or anything, she just knew it would happen at some point.
It’s interesting the various reviews of the show. I bailed after Episode 3, but the last two are DVRd for a possible watching later on. I still read the reviews here and on AV Club, and they couldn’t be more different.
The AV Club reviewer and I hold a lot of the same opinions, whereas Dustin clearly LOVES this show, which is fine. I don’t get the slack he has given this show, but I’m glad he likes it.
The GR are the main reason I stopped watching the show. They’re just not interesting to me. They are worthless human beings and I just don’t care.
But I will keep reading your reviews, Dustin. Maybe you’ll convince me to go back and finish watching the season (Probably not, I found I haven’t actually missed watching the show).
I agree with you and the A.V Club. There are moments here that are very affecting and interesting, but the theological and ideological themes being presented don’t feel as interesting as the show wants them to be or thinks they are.
As for the GR, unless they take a huge departure from the book, your assessment of them is spot on.
AV Club made a point about how this entire show is seeing through a white, Protestant Christian viewpoint and it wasn’t connecting with him/her (someone of a different faith/background). To me, it brings up the question of what’s happened elsewhere and how it’s being perceived in other communities.
I think any other community would be more interesting then the one being portrayed on screen.
I would imagine there are large swaths of the world where life has just continued completely un-effected.
The AV Club recappers name is Sonia, and while I didn’t agree with her assessment on this episode I respected up until her final paragraph.
She more than lost me here: “t’s ridiculous that the show isn’t trying to reach me—isn’t trying to reach across the counter and tell the story of Faisal (which is the credited, never-spoken name of the Indian clerk). ”
No, that’s not ridiculous. What’s ridiculous is her thinking that a show SHOULD cater to her in that way.
The Feds don’t ‘sweep the cults under the rug’, they brutally wipe them out. Kevin’s phone call with the ATF guy was chilling as fuck.
Didn’t the ATF run the raid on Wayne’s compound and basically started shooting everyone?
Yes, that’s a connection that Dustin should’ve made. When the feds went into Wayne’s compound, guns blazing, a couple episodes back it felt a little far-fetched because why would they go in so aggressively? Now we see that it’s apparently the standard operating procedure for dealing with these groups/cults.
There is zero chance the feds go in guns blazing on the GR. The fact that they even hinted that it’s a possibility shows that the the writers are trying very hard to introduce conflict.
Also on the note of the feds, there is almost no chance they cremate her like that. The family would sue the ever loving shit out of them for getting rid of the body without any input from them.
@Mancy In our world, sure. But in their world where 2% of the population just vanished into thin air, maybe things are different. I think it’s a reasonable idea that a government might take some excessive measures in that world to maintain some sense of order. As far as family, I believe (correct me if I’m wrong), that it was said that she had none.
@noallusions Patti said she had none, but that she may not be the most trustworthy source of that information. It could be seen that once someone joins the Guilty Remnant, that person “no longer has any family.”
That opening scene was definitely more devastating than any violence I’ve seen on GoT, which is a testament to the storycraft at work here.
I find Patti a little bit more complex than a couple reviews have suggested. I took her tears and emotion while talking to Laurie to signify some measure of suppressed pain on her part. She’s clearly distraught about Gladys’ death, and that’s supposed to be at odds with the GR’s supposed philosophy. It suggested to me that the GR is far from pure in terms of that philosophy, so I think there’s some room for them to be attacked in an ideological, rather than physical way.
then we’re all in agreement that ann dowd is a poor man’s margo martindale, right? not that that is a bad thing… b/c mags bennett is motherfucking mags bennett…
I spent the first couple of episodes wondering if it was Margo… just too lazy to look it up… or watch the credits.
Yes! Completely kept seeing Margo and then blinking and realizing it’s some other lady.
Could be a stretch, but when Patti shows up at Kevin’s house to ask for help, she holds up a note that starts with “One of our” and we can’t read the rest. Kevin responds by asking, “Where is she?”. I’m not sure how a note that starts with “One of our” could indicate the gender of the victim.
So, is this a mistake in the script, or does Kevin actually know (consciously or subconsciously) about the murder. Was he there? Just before the doorbell rings, he’s trying to figure out why the alarm was deactivated after he’d set it the night before, and we know he’s on all kinds of crazy meds along with the fact that he’s a heavy drinker. Is it possible that he left the house in some sort of blackout state and actually took part in the murder of Gladys?
I noticed last night that there WERE men in the GR, dressed in the white “uniforms,” that helping look for the body, but I don’t ever recall seeing a man out recruiting. Perhaps it is some policy within the GR that men don’t canvas/recruit, which might be common knowledge to the police, and why Kevin knew it was a woman.
I took that to mean his ex-wife, not that he knew the victim was a woman. He was afraid that it was Laurie
Personally I was under the impression that Kevin was immediately worried something happened to Laurie. But @Just A Guy ‘s take also makes sense.
Chief Garvey may also be the worst at his job either. Why argue with a subordinate and not just fire him?
Neil was Patti’s husband or boyfriend I think. She mentions that Laurie said the last thing she should do before joining the GR was Neil. That and the song playing in the van, it had a line about how she was part of his life. Patti quickly switches it off.
Also, this show is amazing. It’s so well done and well acted. It’s a great, slow-burn, character study. My only fear is if it turns paranormal.
Show is still terrible, but I’m enjoying the hate watching. The fact that it’s between the worst show ever made (although True Blood is so bad it’s fantastic) and John Oliver’s show makes it easier to watch.
So the chief is the worst cop ever and probably should be fired or at the very least put on suspension by now. It took how many stones to kill the poor lady but took one rock thrown to knock out the pastor for 3 days? The GR are soulless people who are committed to their cause, but they deserve a day off every now and then. Also, they sure seemed to care a whole lot about their fellow member yet have sworn off all family, hypocritical?
Lastly, for a show about people’s reactions to a super natural event and not the event itself, the writers rely a lot on unknown aspects to keep people involved.
What? The day off wasn’t a day off, it was a test of commitment.
Are you an expert on rock throwing on the human body? Come up with better nitpicks please.
Like why isn’t dog shooting guy arrested for illegally discharging a firearm?
Why would the Feds cremate the body and use the longest conveyor belt ever?
This isn’t nitpicking. It’s one of many examples of “little things” this show just lets skate through for no good reason. I can’t turn my brain off for these things and I just sit here and say to myself, “This show could be so much better if the creators weren’t being so lazy about it.”
As I’ve said before I don’t like this show but watch ’cause my wife thinks it’s great. This is confusing to me since we’ve always been on the same page about shows we get into but not this one.
These writers are promising to answer the many questions they’ve asked but I’ve been tricked before by writers who didn’t know where they were going when they started, they just want to create buzz and maybe they’ll get around to answers that make sense (or at least an interesting point). This show is going to be a gigantic letdown, mark my words. Every week is a series of “spooky” events that might mean something, that should mean something but I cannot conceive how they will. The sheriff’s car stalls…ohh…and then nothing. The drycleaner can’t find the sheriff’s shirts…ohh…and then he does. I know it’s counter-intuitive to come here and bash a show but I do understand Mancy’s hate-watching. I’ve been wrong before and I’m hoping my wife sees something of value here that I don’t yet so I will endure.
I am so right there with you.
When, if he hasn’t already, is Kevin going to bang Aimee?
god DAMN that stoning part. I was so queasy during it. who knew that The Leftovers would have the goriest scene of any television show.
I’m probably wrong here, but it seems like the white shirts and bagels going missing are points for us to build trust in Kevin. Same with the dog hunting dude. Every time we are meant to question if he is crazy or not but he has always been vindicated.
Dead on correct. That’s what I finally concluded last night when he got his shirts — “he ISN’T crazy after all!”
I have to say, this actor is kinda killing it..
I was more under the impression that the dry cleaner dude just randomly found two sets of four shirts that probably belonged to other people just to get him out of there, I may be wrong tho.
I dread watch this show. I just don’t understand what the point of it all is. What is the GR after? Saying they don’t want the world to forget and move on is taking the easy route and not giving an actual answer. Is what they are doing respectful to the ones that disappeared or the ones that remain? No. How is chain-smoking, giving up speaking, wearing white, and stalking random members of the town doing an honor to the ones that left? It’s bullshit. It’s all bullshit. I keep hoping for them to get to the point and I just don’t see it happening.
Lindeloff: “Just stick with us for six more seasons, trust me. You won’t be disappointed.”
Also, I really wanted Matt to haul off and punch Laurie right in her damn mouth when she blew that whistle in his face.
I haven’t seen anyone else mention this, so I could be wrong, but didn’t the ATF guy that creamated the body look like Dean?
Wheel this thing over to BBCA and stick a fork in it.
He’s taking them to Carcosa.
This is still on?
I was under the impression that the shirts were stolen by the GR. The focus on them breaking into houses and the alarm being set…. seemed to point that way?
I think that the white shirts were symbolic of the GR. The GR = Laurie = white = white shirts. Kevin can not get back Laurie, but he was not gonna lose everything in his life. Getting back the shirts, whether they were his or not was a small personal victory in moving on. Hence, why the Nora and Kevin scene was in the dry cleaners, as part of Kevin moving on.
I wonder about Mapleton’s Irish population.
OK, remember how the original story came from the author thinking about the Rapture and the time of the Antichrist?
The GR is clearly filling the role of the Christian martyrs during the time of tribulation. That doesn’t mean they’re in the right; quite possibly God is the real villain of the series. He’d theoretically be responsible for everyone else who emerges as a result of the Rapture. And if he controls the GR, he’s basically telling them to kill themselves (suicide by mob).
But the story also seems to be going with a Bad Cop, Good Cop view of the Beast and the false prophet from the Book of Revelation. The ATFEC with its raid on Wayne’s compound threatened to kill the people they were allegedly protecting from him – this probably means that as the “Beast” they’ll be driving people into the false prophet’s arms. Though each fake “side” may be larger than these representatives. Even Kevin may have been acting as part of the Beast when he broke the law to punish the GR, though he pulled back when Agent Kill-anyone offered to go full genocidal monster. Meanwhile, “the false prophet” may not be Wayne specifically (or his son) but a larger phenomenon of evil cults (that aren’t God’s evil cult). We have evidence from last week that some unnamed group is going around with marks on their foreheads.
Note that in this reading, both the Beast and the false prophet arise from normal and sympathetic human reactions, with a side order of unthinking bureaucratic rules in the case of the Beast. God’s representative Patti seems weirder than any of them so far, and even she may have comprehensible motives. This would by a major change from “Left Behind”, where nobody has real motives and nobody seems human.