This Week’s ‘The Leftovers’ Was A Straight-Up Shakespearean Mindf*ck

The A-plot in last night’s episode took place in Cairo, New York, which is interesting because “Cairo” could be heard on the walkie talkie during one of Kevin’s “dream” sequences in last week’s episode, and because it was also a topic in the National Geographic magazine mentioned in the episode. Things are connecting in bizarre and dreamlike ways, and therein lies the mystery of Kevin’s plotline.
How much of it is real? Or alternatively, how much of it is staged?
On the face of it, Kevin fell asleep in his home, and he woke up in his truck in Cairo, NY, only to learn that he picked up Dean, stumbled upon Patti, knocked her out, and brought her to a cabin, which is when Kevin somehow woke up in his car and stumbled back out to the cabin to discover what he had allegedly done.
But here is where it gets complicated: Kevin has apparently made several overnight trips to Cairo, if his once missing shirts (found near the cabin in Cairo) are any indication. There’s a lot of questions surrounding Dean, too. Dean is the dog killer. Dean was there when Gladys was discovered. Dean was apparently with Kevin the night that Kevin brought home the feral dog, and we’re not even positive that Dean exists! Patti has found no record of him. Patti thinks he’s a “ghost.” Dean says he’s a guardian angel. Who is to say that he’s not one of the voices that Kevin’s father said he was being sent?
I think Dean does exist — he’s a member of the community — but I’m not sure that the guy who goes out with Kevin actually exist. He may be Kevin’s split Fight Club personality. Maybe. Or maybe Dean is pulling all the strings and he’s making Kevin believe that he’s crazy. Maybe Dean is part of this whole f**kign conspiracy. Maybe Dean and Patti have been working together the entire time, maybe they staged the events in Cairo. Maybe this is how Patti wanted to die.
Truthfully, I don’t have a goddamn clue what’s really going on. It doesn’t make sense that Kevin would so carefully assemble his shirts on the trees. It doesn’t make any sense that Dean would leave him his truck. It doesn’t make any sense that there’s no background on Dean. The relationship between Kevin and Dean is definitely not what it seems.
But there’s also some suggestion that what went on in Cairo may have been a dream, too. The song playing at dinner with Nora? Otis Redding’s “I’ve Got Dreams to Remember.” And having all of this happen at a cabin Kevin remembers from camp in his childhood is just the sort of thing a crazy person’s subconscious would do.
It’s confusing as hell, but I am excited to see how it’s all cleared up.
What’s not confusing is that Patti told Kevin before she MURDERED HERSELF IN THE NECK that 1) she arranged to have Gladys killed for the benefit of the Guilty Remnant, and that 2) Laurie is either next in line (or scheduled to die soon). Oh, and 3) Kevin at least believes that Laurie left him for the GR because he couldn’t keep his dick in his pants.
Woah! So, I was right about Patti having killed Gladys, and maybe Glady was ready when she agreed to it. I don’t think she was ready to die once the stones actually began to fly. I think we’re also going to find out that Laurie was one of the people throwing those stones, hence the brief hesitation.
Meanwhile, does Laurie’s scheduled martyrdom change with Patti’s death? Does Laurie take over as the de facto leader of the Guilty Remnant now? What is it that the Guilty Remnant is planning with what appears to be stacks of Loved Ones (or replica corpses) on Memorial Day? I gather that they’re planning to dress them up and place them in the homes of their surviving relatives, which is why Meg was so giddy about what was going to happen to Nora.
That is some sick, twisted business.
Also, Meg needs to sh*t the f*ck up. On the other hand, we kind of understand what’s wrong with Meg now: She had her grief hijacked. She lost her mother the day before the rapture-like event.
I am so happy that Jill joined the GR and now won’t ruin everything by talking. God, she is awful.
Maybe she’ll get stoned soon too (with rocks, not weed). Fingers crossed.
Def the most annoying character on TV…at least until Walking Dead comes back
I came here to give kudos to anyone who made that statement.
It’s a match made in heaven: the two parts of the show I hate the most.
She’s no Andie MacDowell.
I mean, I like the show. It’s quality. But, goddamn it’s stupid sometimes.
And Dustin’s almost cult like obedience to this show as if it is something other than a mediocre summer drama (compared to the upper echelon of shows), is really, really off-putting and making hate the show more than I think I would otherwise.
Couldn’t agree more with both of you. If the following excerpt from this article was written with a straight face, then Dustin has consumed far too much of the Lindelof kool-aid. How can this nonsense be taken so seriously?
I keep coming back because it is beautifully shot and a good portion of the acting is top notch. However, attempting to theorize your way through this mess of a show is a fools errand. I’m guessing that’s at least part of the showrunner’s intent
The chumps who watch this show have as good of a chance of finding out what any of this “means” as they do of finding out what the deal is with airline food.
Sadly true. I come back to comments on this show every week just to make sure I’m not missing something, that there are others who smell the bullcrap. All this show is good at is posing questions; picking a catastrophic event (the Departure) and asking “what if?” without any sense of what an interesting answer would be isn’t good writing, it’s lazy.
I think Meg is working as a double agent…
I thought that too.
WITH THE IRISH!!
Watch out, Dustin’s getting cocky because he read about the Gladys theory before reposting the Gladys theory.
Dean’s on team crazy with Kevins Dad. He screams back at ‘they’ (the voices) that he tried as he left the cabin. I think that the day in Oct everyone disappeared either created or reaffirmed a sense of the meaningless of life in Patti. GR was logical next step for her to tell everyone else how stupid they were for still trying to live in a existence which is apparently rigged. Just a pure pessimistic view of life. I’m hoping that team crazy might be the antithesis of this GR hopelessness, and why Kevin ultimately couldn’t understand. He’s already on the team, and just doesn’t know it yet. Still very confusing what Kevins dad and Dean ultimate goal is, but it’s defiantly not about staring into the void of pointless existence like the Patti and GR.
Every time they bring up the GR and explore whatever bullshit those boring pricks are trying to accomplish it becomes obvious that the show is trying entirely too hard to be a combination of bleak and mysterious. I saw Dean’s peace out when Kevin saved Patti as almost a wink to what at least myself and probably a few others members of the audience felt when Kevin actually saved her miserable life.
this show has gone so far up its own ass that it’s its own human centipede.
one good moment was when nora hears the broken message on the answering machine from kevin, at his cairo sacrifice getaway, this could have implicated him of murder but didnt.
funny how meg/GR member didnt appear as the kids were breaking into Noras house, i assume they dont monitor 24/7 because of the memorial setup or the smack down on matt
There is nothing Shakespearean about The Leftovers. My gosh this show sucks (actually it doesn’t, it’s just incredibly average). There have been two great episodes with the rest being meandering nonsense. I will finish watching the series because I’ve come this far, but won’t be back for the second.
What a terrible review, goodness.
Mapleton has possibly the worst police force ever put to television. How is this obviously crazy cult allowed to operate with impunity in this small town when everyone knows who they are and what they are doing? Stalking people, breaking and entering, theft, vandalism? At this point I’m rooting for the ATF to show up and kill everyone.
I’m still not convinced that this is a great, or even a good show, but it does bring out a morbid curiosity in me and, damn it, I’m hooked.
I get it. I knew something was weird when I started watching it live, and not from the DVR. I can’t even begin to explain it.
A little insider info – Damon actually rewrote that entire episode. He just didn’t put his name on this one because it was so bad. The original script was written by two baby writers who had never done an episode of TV before – the episode itself was made great by the actors’ amazing performances and post. But by then, you can’t add yourself to the episode, even if you did the work. You could arbitrate, but then you just look like a dick.
I wanna say i hate this show but i keep watching. It is very interesting yet so boring. When i go to watch it i feel as if i’m gonna have to set aside the next 3 hours instead of the actual time. Truthfully i just wanna see bad shit happen to the GR and Laurie. I agree with how horrible the police seem to be at their job, but Kevin is still the only character i really like.
I don’t know if i will watch the second season though if the guy who did lost is involved. I have only heard horrible things about how that show ended. And knowing that we are pretty much not going to find out why everyone disappeared is just going to start to piss me off.
Okay. I’m confused about this week’s episode. So the cops knew that internal affairs were setting them up?
I guess I’m one of the few who really likes this show. Wondering if there’s any chance Ann Dowd gets an Emmy nomination
I dig it. It’s starting to feel a little Twin Peaks-ish but much, much heavier. It turns out I don’t need the meandering, absurd whimsy of David Lynch to keep me invested in weirdo downer stories about a weirdo downer town. And for any faults the show may have (it’s a freshman season, of course it does) every episode has these evocative and mesmerizing performances going for it. I don’t get all the hate for the show, it ain’t fucking True Blood.
For the second episode in a row, they camera panned past Aimee’s left shoulder and showed her tattoo, but it was out of focus. I never watched Lost, but I’m left with the distinct impression that they wouldn’t put that in the shot by accident. Anyone got theories?
You’ll never receive a satisfying answer. That’s my theory.
I struggle with evaluating this show, because it is more often than not the last thing I watch after a weekend of regrettable decisions, and thus it adds to my temporary feel of dread and anxiety. That said, I think the show is solid and it keeps me interested.
I laugh daily at the criticisms about this show. “it is very interesting, yet so boring.” literally quoted from a comment on this very thread. fucking WHAT?!? haha. the epitome of Leftovers criticism. if you don’t like it, don’t fucking watch it. but don’t fill up the internet with your idiocy, and leave a good show to the people who are actually enjoying it.
oh, poor baby. people will never grasp your depth. People are so mean!
I can’t decide if Ann Dowd really does have a Marge Martindale quality or if it’s just that there are literally only two overweight middle-aged top-notch actresses getting good roles in shows I like. I mean I’m certain there are a LOT of overweight middle-aged top-notch actresses; it’s just that there is only room for two of them on TV
Kinda late to this discussion but I think the bodies(replacements) were made to look like the family members, which is why they broke in to the homes and stole the pictures.
For my money, this is the best thing on TV right now. I see this show as an exploration of how people (on a global scale) react when something unexplainable and traumatic happens. To me, there have been no “unexplainable” events on the show other than the disappearance. I see no Lindeloffian mysteries. And that is the most interesting thing. Because this one “magical” thing happened, everyone on the show has had their world view irrevocable altered. This allows people to see things that they may have dismissed as “crazy” in the past to seem possible. For example, Kevin’s father. Four years ago, everyone would have looked at that man and said, “Oh. He’s schizophrenic.” But now, in light of the disappearance, people — viewers included– wonder if perhaps he is otherworldly.
If you are looking for answers that exist beyond human behavior, you are just like the characters in the show. You see one unexplained event and you begin to think that this is a world where anything can be true.
(I really hope the show does not prove me wrong and start incorporating supernatural elements into the plot. I much prefer the show to be an exploration of humanity, grief, and the loss of a belief system.)
Not sure if anyone will read this two days late, but I live about 15 miles outside of Cairo. There is absolutely nothing significant about it it is a tiny ass little town in Greene County. I’m not sure if anyone looks into locations on this show like they do on say True Detective, but it’s just super weird to me that that’s where they picked this huge plot point to take place.
Just watched… Reading reviews… So Tyler durden is fighting a competing club! People compare this to depression and religion and pointlessness and it’s crazy!! Good show but fans of Lost know the writers are just doing whatever they want knowing fans will create the hype. Well played writers!