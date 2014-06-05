This ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Answer Was So Bad That It Didn’t Even Make Sense

The category is “Song Lyrics.” The answer, quite obviously, is “Surf City Here We Come.” But poor Stephen. Poor, poor Stephen. He’s just another name and face on the ever-growing Wheel of Fortune blooper reel that conveniently seems to have a new addition at least once a week. This time, we get to point at Stephen and laugh because instead of what we all think is the incredibly clear answer, he rang in and guessed, “Surf Clay Where We Go.” I don’t even know what to say to that. It’s so far off from the actual answer and not even correct in the number of letters on the board. I honestly have no clue how yellow skirt didn’t fall over laughing and orange sweater didn’t slap him in the face. This is simply astounding.
They seem to get stupider every week.
This is the show where the contestants are so fucking clueless, they had to let them play in pairs.
Not only is it not the right number of letters….but “come” is already on the board and he says “Go”.
I really think Wheel has been trolling lately to create awareness of the show. Ever since the guy got that crazy hard one with like no letters on the board.
Somebody should tell Sajak so we get more insane tweets.
@TFBuckFutter Not sure how well their “ignoramus campaign” is working, as the only time I ever really hear about it is at this site.
@MagSeven Had you been paying more attention to Uproxx’s Wheel coverage, you would’ve seen at least three such stories in as many months.
There’s really no way this stuff isn’t scripted by the Wheel to keep the show relevant to a generation that mostly couldn’t give two shits about it, even though the Wheel contestants are historically the dumbest I’ve ever seen. There’s no way a string of people this dumb could even get themselves to the fucking studio.
Wheel of Fortune is scripted. Uh oh, conspiracy theory!
Yep. But hey, laughing at people you think are dumber than you is an American tradition. Can’t blame Wheel for wanting to service that urge.
What’s it take to get Yellow Skirt to spell out her phone number?
She’d get it tho, you feel me?
Surf Cumy Here we Jizz
+1
My problem with Wheel of Fortune contestants has always been their loudness. My God, why do they always have to shout every letter like Pat isn’t standing 10 feet away?
Yah, we happened to be watching that last night and my husband and I were like, “What did they say? Blame it on nerves and the cameras! Poor thing. lol