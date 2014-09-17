This Woman Made Her ‘Final Jeopardy’ Response A ‘Cheers’ Reference

#Jeopardy!
Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.17.14

In a classic episode of Cheers, know-it-all Cliff Clavin goes on Jeopardy! and is winning, until he gets to “Final Jeopardy!” and loses everything. The clue that baffles Cliff: “Archibald Leach, Bernard Schwartz, and Lucille LeSueur.” The correct question is, “What were the real names of Cary Grant, Tony Curtis, and Joan Crawford?” but he responds, “Who are three people who have never been in my kitchen?”

During the final round of this week’s season 31 premiere of Jeopardy!, Elizabeth Williams was also stumped, so instead of writing down a question mark (which Alex apparently thinks looks like a “z”), she scribbled the same thing as Cliff. Now that’s good reference. Best of all, she still won!

Her back-up response: “What is, I’ll do better next weekend on The Price Is Right.”

