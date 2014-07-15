This Woman Spent $30,000 On Plastic Surgery To Look Like Kim Kardashian

We’ve seen some memorable cases of “normal person tries to look like a famous person through plastic surgery” over the years. There was the girl who wanted to resemble Jennifer Lawrence, and the boy who paid a ridiculous amount of money to permeantly simulate the experience of being as much of a d-bag as Justin Bieber. Both of those make sense, sort of — who WOULDN’T want to look like J-Law? As for Bieber, well, clearly he’s doing something right. But to ask a plastic surgeon to give you “The Kim Kardashian,” like 24-year-old Claire Leeson did? That doesn’t make a lick of sense.
The Essex, England resident revealed she’s spent an estimated $30,000 on breast implants, hair extensions, spray tans, makeup and clothing to emulate the 33-year-old star. Appearing on ITV’s This Morning on July 14, Leeson explained that the extreme measures she’s taken to look more like Kardashian were done in an attempt to gain self-confidence after being bullied as a teen.
Leeson told This Morning that she’s in debt “up to [her] eyeballs” and creditors have been calling her non-stop. But really, it comes down to what makes her happy, and if spending $30,000 to look like a woman who’s famous because she made a sex tape is what does that, you be you. I’d rather burn the cash and put the ashes into the morning yogurt of some E! executive, but hey, that’s just me.
Well, she does look fat, ugly and stupid, so she got her wish.
Beat me to it. Yeesh.
I wonder if she has a thing with plastic surgeons like she does with the paparazzi. Every time someone goes and says i’ll have the Kim Kardashian she gets a percentage.
Why is there a horrible picture of Cher at the top of the page?
Would’ve been cheaper to just gargle a cup of piss.
Man, Ray J would’ve banged her for free.
While back in my Art History class our instructor had us list 2 or 3 people we thought were beautiful to show how beauty changes over time. My class had Kim as the most attractive female. I walked out that day, said I couldn’t be a part of that.
Totally worth it.
Now go jump off a high building.
I WILL say at least in this case she kinda sorta almost looks a little tiny bit like Kim. There’s a lot of these stupid people who pay their life savings to look like a celebrity and come out looking nothing like them (Like that dude that wanted to look like Bieber and the Jennifer Lawrence girl). But still. WHY?
(rolling eyes now, gagging and I think i just threw up in my mouth a little)
why why why.
Eh, I’d smash.
Headline on Uproxx ten years from now:
“PLASTIC WOMAN TRIES TO BECOME A REAL GIRL!”
AND IN OTHER NEWS:
Kim Kardashian also spent $30 000 on plastic surgery to look like Kim Kardashian.
Add a few zeros.
::Donkey Brays::
There was some show on MTV that had an episode of a guy getting calf implants. I stopped watching reality shows after that.
This is why Brain Surgery is FREE in Canada.