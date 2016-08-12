CBS

Here’s a solid rule of thumb for staying employed: Unless you work at a dojo or inside some sort of octagonal structure, it’s rarely a wise idea to kick a co-worker. This is something Criminal Minds star Thomas Gibson has had to figure out the hard way.

After initially being suspended for an on-set incident where Gibson was said to have kicked a writer-producer over creative differences, The Hollywood Reporter, um, reports that the decision has been made to let the series staple go after 11 seasons of playing FBI special agent Aaron Hotchner. (Considering the torture porn parade that is Criminal Minds, kicking seems awfully quaint in comparison.)

“Thomas Gibson has been dismissed from Criminal Minds. Creative details for how the character’s exit will be addressed in the show will be announced at a later date,” noted producers ABC Studios and CBS Television Studios in a statement on the matter. The dismissal comes not that far removed from an incident in 2010 where Gibson pushed a producer and ended up in anger management over it.

Gibson, or the artist formerly known as “Greg” if you prefer, provided THR with a statement on his departure from the series. Despite the less than desirable way in which he left, Gibson’s take on his time with Criminal Minds is polite and positive.

“I love Criminal Minds and have put my heart and soul into it for the last 12 years,” Gibson said in a statement to THR on Friday. “I had hoped to see it through to the end, but that won’t be possible now. I would just like to say thank you to the writers, producers, actors, our amazing crew, and, most importantly, the best fans that a show could ever hope to have.”

The exit of Gibson isn’t the only cast revamp Criminal Minds is navigating. Series vet Shemar Moore said goodbye to the series last season and Paget Brewster has returned to the program for season 12.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)