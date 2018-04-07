Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Provided you weren’t the one that bit Beyoncé (ALIBIS AT THE READY, PEOPLE), Girls Trip scenestealer Tiffany Haddish has continued to enjoy an earned place in all of our hearts. The delightful comedian/actress continued to add to her collection of instantly rewatchable hits courtesy of an excellent appearance on NBC’s celebrity games-n-gab hangout The Tonight Show.

Chatting with host Jimmy Fallon, Haddish had stories and quips galore for the Peacock Network’s 11:35 (10:35 Central) audience with the highlight being a Brad Pitt tale that morphed into a fascinating exercise. Haddish relayed a pre-Oscars party encounter she had with the Inglourious Basterds star in an elevator. We’ll let Tiffany do the heavy lifting (who else would want as the storyteller?) as she cracks up Fallon hard with her post-game analysis. This escalated into Fallon role-playing as Pitt with the actor’s visage covering his face with a demo first date being acted out for everyone’s entertainment.

“So how’s Angie doing?” asks our talkative bachelorette.

There’s an avalanche of excellent Tiffany Haddish stuff packed into this Tonight Show visit, including taking on the “Wheel of Opinions” where randomly generated subjects pop up for the guest to share their thoughts on. Included in this go around? Online dating and The Woods. Keep Tiffany’s responses in mind, would-be suitors. That goes double for you, Brad.