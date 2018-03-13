Tiffany Haddish Explains Her Big Oscars Disappointment And Why It Would Affect Her Hosting Next Year

#2018 Oscars #SXSW
03.13.18 2 hours ago

There has been a lot of spotlight on Tiffany Haddish over the past year, most recently highlighted with her appearance at the 2018 Academy Awards. The success of Girls Trip and her historic hosting appearance on SNL opened a lot of doors and her role in the announcement of the Oscar nominees started chatter that she might make an interesting host. Then Oscar night came, she turned some heads on the red carpet, and ended up part of one of the more memorable presentations of the night with Maya Rudolph.

Now the possibility of her hosting has become a serious topic and came up during the SXSW panel for The Last OG alongside Tracey Morgan. And to the delight of fans, it seems like she’d be open to doing it on one simple condition according to Vulture:

“I would love to do something like that. I know my father would be extremely proud if I got to do that… As long as I get a pay check.”

TOPICS#2018 Oscars#SXSW
TAGS2018 OSCARSmaya rudolphOSCARSsxswTiffany Haddish

