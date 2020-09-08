Joe Exotic really is going right to the top with his request for a pardon for the crimes that currently have the Tiger King star in an Oklahoma prison. According to Mediate, Exotic’s legal team will submit a lengthy letter to the Trump administration outlining several reasons why he should receive a pardon from the president.

TMZ has more details on the reportedly 257-page request, which argues in part that Exotic should be pardoned because he’s claimed sexual abuse by prison staff. His legal team also added that he’d never tried to kill Carole Baskin, as the apparent murder-for-hire plot is what landed him in jail in the first place.

Exotic, who has run for office himself in his extremely colorful past, apparently asked the president to “be my hero” and even included his support for both Trump and his son in a potential run for president in 2024.

“I have been sexually assaulted by jail staff, beat up and tied in a chair to the point the skin came off my arms,” Exotic wrote in his letter to the president, before asking him to excuse his writing and spelling, explaining that his hands have been damaged from the abuse. “Please be my hero…My hands are damaged from the abuse in jail so I’m sorry for the soppy (sic) writing and spelling,” he added. “Allow me to make you proud, to make America proud, to make the world proud. Be my hero please.” He also solidified his support for Trump and his family, adding “#TrumpJr.2024” to his 257-page case.

Among the hefty filings reportedly coming from Exotic’s legal team, led by Eric Love, are claims that he was convicted due to anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments and that what was identified as threats on Baskin’s life were “merely jokes” made “in bad taste.” There are also several statements from character references, including one from Exotic’s husband, Dillon Passage.