Getty Image

Tim Conway is battling dementia, reports People. The TV legend — of McHale’s Navy, The Carol Burnett Show and various Dorf videos — is also apparently at the center of an apparent family feud over who is taking care of him.

In a story first reported by The Blast, Conway’s daughter, Kelly, has asked to take over as his conservator, claiming that his wife Charlene is planning to move him out of the nursing facility he is currently in. Kelly claims Conway’s wife wants to move him to a facility that doesn’t have access to “registered nurses at all times and his 24-hour caregiver and speech therapist (to help with swallowing).”

Kelly also states that her father cannot “properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, and clothing” and is “almost entirely unresponsive.”