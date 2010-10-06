Tim Gunn to Gay Teens: It Gets Better

Here’s Tim Gunn’s contribution to the It Gets Better Project. In case you’ve been living under a rock, the rash of young gay people getting bullied and committing suicide inspired sex columnist Dan Savage to start a video campaign with a simple message for LBGT teens: it gets better. In this video, Gunn gets choked up as he talks about his own suicide attempt when he was 17, and — much to my disappointment — at no point does he chastise gay teens to “Make it work!”
Anyway, I’m not gay, and I’ve certainly gotten my fair share of lectures for calling things “gay” when I mean “stupid” or “lame,” but I can’t say enough how great this project is. Not just for gay teens, but for ALL young people who get ridiculed or bullied for being different or having an identity that goes against the rushing current of teenage groupthink. Seriously, teenagers are the WORST human beings on the planet. We have those A-holes to thank for the popularity of Twilight and Justin Bieber. I’d rather visit a retirement home than a high school.
Tim Gunn to fat teens: it gets butter
When I’m running shit, we’re cloning the fuck out of Tim Gunn until everyone has their own. Most productive society ever.
@Danger, the world would be more like this: [www.youtube.com]
its still okay to hate perez hilton, right?
@ Alison – Fine. By. Me.
@ Don – It always has been, and always will be, ok to hate Perez Hilton. Not because he’s gay, because he’s horrible, sociopathic little troll.
i wouldn’t go as far as to blame the success of bieber & twilight on teenagers.
Teenage GIRLS, on the other hand…..
Chin up gay kids. One day you can grow up and become a first round bust for the Cleveland Browns just like Brady Quinn.
Gay robot > sassy gay friend
its still okay to hate perez hilton, right?
Don, that’s not a hate crime, that’s Hate Justice.
Someone should tell these teenagers that it does get better, when the people who picked on them at high school go off to unfulfilling lives at community colleges, living in their parents basements, or delivering pizzas.
*sings* “Teenage Suicide (Don’t do it).”
Tim Gunn is gay?
I’d rather visit a retirement home than a high school.
Because the bj’s are better?
I’ve yet to come out of the closet, well because coming in the closet is just too much fun
Behold, another great idea made in America. USA! USA!
thats the first time I have heard his voice, for some reason I thought he wouldn’t sound so gay
I’m just trying to wrap my head around there being gay people in the fashion industry. Steel mills and aerospace, yes, but fashion?
this makes me love you alil more, Matt.