Tim Gunn to Gay Teens: It Gets Better

Here’s Tim Gunn’s contribution to the It Gets Better Project. In case you’ve been living under a rock, the rash of young gay people getting bullied and committing suicide inspired sex columnist Dan Savage to start a video campaign with a simple message for LBGT teens: it gets better. In this video, Gunn gets choked up as he talks about his own suicide attempt when he was 17, and — much to my disappointment — at no point does he chastise gay teens to “Make it work!”

Anyway, I’m not gay, and I’ve certainly gotten my fair share of lectures for calling things “gay” when I mean “stupid” or “lame,” but I can’t say enough how great this project is. Not just for gay teens, but for ALL young people who get ridiculed or bullied for being different or having an identity that goes against the rushing current of teenage groupthink. Seriously, teenagers are the WORST human beings on the planet. We have those A-holes to thank for the popularity of Twilight and Justin Bieber. I’d rather visit a retirement home than a high school.