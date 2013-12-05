About The Time The Epically Wonderful Paul Walker Anonymously Paid For An Iraq Vet’s Engagement Ring

It’s always kind of uncomfortable writing about celebrities after they’ve died on the Internet because there’s a certain exploitative quality to it that doesn’t sit well. In fact, some of the tributes that came out hours after Paul Walker’s death felt a little dishonest, and I got the sense that some bloggers were in a kind of competition to see who could say the nicest things about Paul Walker and his movies, and in many cases, those bloggers and movie critics were the very ones who had maligned Walker as an actor throughout his career.
As Vince wrote on FilmDrunk, writing about celebrity deaths in the social media age can get really weird. Daniel Carlson, I thought, wrote the most honest, touching eulogy of Paul Walker on the Internet, and by being honest about Walker as an actor, he was better able to pay his respects to Walker the man. But all the words that the Internet has written about the generosity and kindness of Paul Walker this week were absolutely deserved, as the report below can attest.
A few years ago, Walker was browsing in a high-end jewelry store, where a man who had just returned from a tour in Iraq was looking at engagement rings with his fiancee. When his fiancee spotted a ring that she “really really liked,” her soon-to-be husband saw the $9,000 price tag and said, “I’m sorry honey, but I really can’t afford that.” After they left the store, however, Walker paid for the ring, the couple got a call to return to the store, and were floored to learn that the ring had been paid for by an anonymous saint.
The jewelry clerk was sworn to secrecy (and didn’t even reveal it to the couple), but in the wake of Walker’s death, she decided to tell the story, and a really sweet story it is.
Also, if you haven’t seen it yet, the studio behind Fast and Furious put a nice little tribute together for Walker and posted it to YouTube this morning.
I wish the actors/celebrities who are genuinely nice people were a little more visible, but it always seems that they’re the ones that are hesitant about being in the public eye. Instead we’re treated to self righteous Clooneys or delusional Kanyes.
I think there’s a paradox there, in that the people who are the most famous are usually that way because of the skill at acting, with attractiveness playing a large part, and people only tend to get that way after being obsessed solely with being a better actor and immersing themselves in their craft. This does not lend itself to humble personalities, rather it tends to attract delusional, self-important dickwads like Christian Bale and others.
Walker seemed to just be a guy who studied marine biology and wanted to surf and chill that happened to fall into acting. Acting seemed to be more of a means to an end than the ultimate goal for him and that’s commendable.
This. But of course if Walker had gone out and said “Hey I met a vet and was really impressed with his service and paid for an engagement ring because we as a country don’t pay our military members enough”, then the internet trolls would be out in force calling him an asshole from one side or the other.
All you guys, yup. The really, really good ones, we never hear about because they never talk about themselves. Those that ham it up are usually the mega dicks & only doing a good deed because of cameras. I think the industry does have a lot of great people in it, but they are hidden behind the mega egos of those that love the spot light.
We’re only figuring out he was awesome once he was dead because Jennifer Lawrence, Kanye and Ron Burgundy™ exist so we get the advertising I mean “news” we ‘need’ but didn’t know we needed as internet “news” sites begin to pander to what they’re sure you’ll click through to. Paul Walker is more valuable now than he was last week. Shame on someone.
Proteon
That’s exactly my point though. It’s shitty to find out that’s someone’s a good person only when they die. I didn’t even know the dude had a charity. It’s a pointless dream, but I would love to see celebrities that aren’t assholes profiled by the media more closely than those that are. Of course, I’m not sure how long they remain as non-assholes if they’re being chased down by the media all the time.
I wasn’t really a fan of the F&F movies, or even Walker as an actor, but that is pretty f’n awesome thing to do and it sucks that such a humble and giving person had to die so young.
I did notice that the (very nice) tribute managed to include zero scenes of cars going fast from 7 movies that were all about cars going very fast.
But they were also about family & love & hugs & feels. So many feels. 7 movies of feels.
Lots of co-bro-nas and dad talks. Can’t forget those.
Because it was a tribute to Paul Walker. Is Paul Walker the stunt driver who was driving in those scenes? No.
Class act, all the way.
Dating a 16 year old. Dating a 16 year old. Dating a 16 year old. Dating a 16 year old.
Paul Walker = Doug Hutchison
where’d you hear that?
There was an article that was going around talking about his girlfriend’s reaction to all this. It mentioned she was 23 and they’d been dating for 7 years.
I’d like to take this opportunity to point out that while dating a 16 year old may be unsettling for some, at least Paul was faithful to her and they were able to stick together and start a family. Did either of them seem unhappy? Not to me. What more needs to be examined?
“What more needs to be examined?”
The mind of a 33-year-old adult, with an eight-year-old daughter of his own, who thinks that a high school junior prom is a good place to meet girls? “Hey, maybe you and my daughter can hang out at the mall!”
Eh, it was legal. Leave it alone.
On the one hand, creepy. On the other hand, a girl in my high school started dating a guy 10 years older than her when she was 16, and they got married when she graduated. Last I heard (10-year-reunion), they were still married with two kids. My grandmothers both got married at 17. Some people are still children at 28; some people grow up at 16. Since he seems like a truly decent man in other ways, I will give him the benefit of the doubt on this one.
I was gonna come in here and say that back when I was in high school Paul Walker actually called this girl in my grade on her 17th birthday because she was a super fan. It was meant to be an anecdote about him being a nice guy, but after reading this I guess it turns out maybe he was being less nice, and more creepy.
More importantly, the tagline promoting the next story asks who stole the Pappy Van Winkle? Who did itttttttttttt?
They released a sketch
He seems like he was a genuinely good guy. It’s a shame. :(
He did it anonymously and never wanted it known it was him, which is great. Meanwhile you see celebs donate money to disasters and tell everyone from the rooftops.
By the way, if you read Dustin’s recap and then watch the interview with the couple it’s pretty clear that he got everything wrong.
“When his fiancee spotted a ring that she “really really liked,” her soon-to-be husband saw the $9,000 price tag and said, “I’m sorry honey, but I really can’t afford that.” ” From Rowles.
From the interview the guy is pushing her to go higher with the rings, she’s the one saying that they couldn’t afford it. It also appears that they were buying a new engagement ring and most of all they spoke with Walker while in the store and had a pretty damn good idea about who bought the ring for them.
Which doesn’t make it what Walker did any less generous but Jesus Mary and Joseph could you at least pay attention when you’re writing a tribute to guy who just died?
To be fair, the source he copy and pasted from (gawker) also got it wrong, so don’t be too hard on him for not reading the associated article himself.
The video clip he posted, apparently without watching, is pretty clear about what happened. Posting that clip when it contradicts direct quotes he’s got just above it is beyond lazy. It’s one thing when he fucks up a TV show summary, and in fact I’m convinced he does it purposely at this point to get more comments, even if the comments are essentially “Rowles you moron…” but to carry it over on a story like this just really irritates me. It’s the height of laziness and he should get called out for it more than when he forgets the name of every third character on Sons of Anarchy.
Ugh. I read the Gawker article. They not only post the same video but they quote the couple correctly halfway through the article. So not only did Rowles not watch the clip, he didn’t read the article.
Rowles you ignorant slut, who did you sleep with to get this job?
The story is coming from 2 different sources, the store employee’s recollection of the event and the couples recollection. Both slightly different as memories tend to be. This one isn’t on Rowles.
Rowles is definitely lazy and a shitty writer, but Gawker is also prone to numerous inaccuracies.
So… they both suck?
It is on Rowles because this is his article and his byline and he clearly just cut and pasted some parts on an article someone else wrote and didn’t watch the clip or read the entire article he took from the same source.
It’s not an issue of the store employee recalling a slightly different version, I get that. It’s that the couple’s version is RIGHT FUCKING THERE in the same article.
Jesus why does this bug me so much? I should go outside.
Sigh, are you really surprised? I’ve started checking bylines on here & then passing most of his articles. It’s like he’s doing it on purpose. He’s pulling a Costanza, trying to get fired by wearing Babe Ruth’s uniform around the office.
Sorry about that – I was ragging on Rowles for not even doing the bare minimum you would expect to report this story accurately, not disagreeing.
He has to be playing the character of internet blogger who is terrible at facts and theories at this point. Or he suffered a major head trauma.