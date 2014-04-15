‘Time Is A Flat Circus’ Is The Only ‘True Detective’ – ‘Family Circus’ Mashup You Need

This seems so obvious I can’t believe it’s taken the internet this long to jump on it, but someone finally took Family Circus — which is arguably the creepiest “wholesome” comic strip ever — and superimposed Rust Cohle’s deadpan, cynical monologues over the cartoon bubbles to create Time Is A Flat Circus, the best True Detective-related tumblr I’ve seen so far. And here I thought that the King of the Hill mashup had achieved peak internet perfection.
I’ve included some of my favorites below:
It’s pretty telling as to the cultural relevance of True Detective that we’re still seeing these inspired mashups well beyond a month after the season finale wrapped up. Keep ’em coming!
Never liked Family Circus. Until now!
Okay. You sit down and read your paper, and you’re enjoying your entire two-page comics spread. Right? And then there’s the Family fucking Circus, bottom right-hand corner, just waiting to suck.
The “just waiting to suck” is from some other source, and damn you!! I can’t remember where I read/seen/heard that before. Gold Star for the reference!
Thank you!
I fail to see where True Detective was brought in.
This is goddamn brilliant. I just wish Grandpa’s ghost had been in that one where Jeffy tells Grandma that “Death created time to grow the things that it would kill.”
That last one is perfect.
Quick! Find one with a law mower!
You are awesome. That is all. “You mow MY lawn?”
This one is great for the banner image alone: [aceventuratruedetective.com]